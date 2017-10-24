The iPhone X will be available for preorder later this week, but the price wars between carriers have already started. T-Mobile, Sprint, and Verizon are all ready to cut the price by up to $350 as long as you don’t mind trading in a working phone. Want to know what your best options are when preordering a new iPhone X beginning this Friday? We’ll break everything down for you right here in this post.

T-Mobile

The “Uncarrier” will give you $300 off the iPhone X (or either of the iPhone 8 models) as long as you’re ready to trade in a qualifying iPhone. The savings are applied via 24 monthly bill credits.

On top of that, T-Mobile also has a new iPhone upgrade program in place that lets you get the latest iPhone as soon as you pay off 50% of your current model.

Here’s T-Mobile’s pricing structure for the iPhone X:

Equipment Installment Plan 64GB: $279.99 down, $30 a month (FRP: $999.99)

256GB: $429.99 down, $30 a month (FRP: $1,149.99) JUMP! On Demand (for well qualified customers) 64GB: $0 down, $41.56 a month (FRP: $999.99)

256GB: $429.99 down, $24 a month (FRP: $1,149.99)

Here’s T-Mobile iPhone X landing page

Sprint

Sprint also wants to make the iPhone X seem cheaper, and the carrier will slash prices by $350. However, you have to trade in an eligible smartphone from this list: iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6 and 6 plus, iPhone 6s and 6s Plus, Samsung GS8, Samsung GS8+, Samsung GS7, Samsung GS7 Edge, Samsung Note 5, LG G5, LG G6, LG V20, Google Pixel, Google Pixel XL, Moto Z Droid, Moto Z Play, Moto Z2 Force, Moto Z Force Droid, Moto Z2 Play, BlackBerry KEYone, HTC U11.

Sprint says that new and current customers will only pay $22.22 per month for 18 months after the trade-in, which lowers the phone’s cost to $400. Sprint also has an iPhone Forever upgrade plan for the iPhone that will let customers upgrade to the next iPhone after 12 Sprint Flex installments.

Finally, Sprint also announced a Best Price Guarantee on iPhone X initiative. If you see a better iPhone X price anywhere else, Sprint will match it the price difference.

Here’s Sprint’s iPhone X landing page

Verizon

Verizon also announced that it’ll offer you a discount of up to $300 on the iPhone X, and the credit will be applied over 24 months. You’ll still have to trade in an eligible device to take advantage of the offer.

Here’s Verizon’s iPhone X landing page

AT&T

AT&T hasn’t yet announced its plans for iPhone X incentives, but we’ll update this post as soon as is does.