‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ ticket sales start on Monday, right after new trailer premiere

Disney on Sunday announced that Star Wars fans will be able to preorder their tickets for The Last Jedi.

Sales should start right after the premiere of a brand new trailer for the second episode in this third trilogy that will be released during Monday Night Football.

Disney posted a teaser clip on Twitter the other day, showing Rey wielding a sword on a certain island. A second silhouette can be seen in the first scenes, and that can only be Luke Skywalker, watching over his new Jedi student.

According to ESPN, tickets will be sold everywhere movie tickets are sold, after the trailer launch. This isn’t surprising, considering that Disney launched Star Wars tickets preorders well ahead of Star Wars: The Force Awakens two years ago.

The Last Jedi is set to open on December 15th, which means we’re probably going to see an increased number of promos in the coming weeks, as we get closer to launch.

As for tonight’s NFL game, it’s a Vikings vs. Bears deal in Chicago, starting at 8:15 PM EST. If you’re a Star Wars fans, this will be a game to watch regardless if you’re into football or not. After all, who doesn’t want to score premiere night tickets for The Last Jedi as fast as possible?

While you wait, check out Disney’s Twitter teaser: