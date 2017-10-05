Don’t buy a Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL until you check out this deal

Many Pixel 2 versions are already sold out in Google’s online store, but you still might be able to find the phones elsewhere. Verizon continues to be the default wireless partner for the Pixel, and T-Mobile continues to be the troll carrier looking to convince more buyers to switch over.

But it’s actually Best Buy that might have an even better deal for Pixel 2 fans.

Pricing starts at $649 for the 64GB Pixel 2 and $849 for the 64GB Pixel 2 XL. Add $100 to double the storage to 128GB for either model. Best Buy offers you up to $100 off the Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL when you purchase and activate a phone with Verizon. That’s on top of the free Google Home Mini smart speaker that you’re getting if you preorder early.

If that’s not enough, then you should know Best Buy’s offer is also stackable with Verizon’s own Pixel 2 promotion. Verizon lets you save up to $300 when you preorder and activate a new Google Pixel 2 and trade in a phone.

That doesn’t mean Best Buy’s deal is the best. You may be better off selling your old phone yourself and use that money towards a Pixel 2 purchase — if you’re willing to deal with the hassle. Or, you can purchase the phone from Verizon without trading in any handset and then move over to T-Mobile, taking advantage of the uncarrier’s Pixel 2 promo.

Finally, you can always get your Pixel 2 through Google’s new upgrade program. But Google already sold out most of the Pixel 2 stock it had on hand for launch, so you’ll have to wait at least two extra weeks to get your new phone.