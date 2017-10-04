Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL specs – everything you need to know

Google just unveiled the two brand new phones that all diehard Android enthusiasts will want to buy this Christmas. The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL were featured in a large number of leaks in recent weeks, so it’s not like Google surprised its fans on Wednesday.
But we finally have the full specs of both handsets. As expected, they’re regular 2017 flagship Android handsets that come with Google’s slightly customized Oreo experience.
Pixel 2
- Size: 145.7 x 69.7 x 7.8 mm
- Weight: 143 grams
- 5-inch Full HD Cinematic display (1920 x 1080 resolution, 441 pixel-per-inch density) with 100,000:1 contrast ratio, Always-on support, and Gorilla Glass 5
- 2.15GHz 64-bit quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 836 processor
- 4GB of RAM
- 64GB/128GB storage
- no microSD support
- 12.3-megapixel camera with f/1.8, 1.4um pixels, optical image stabilization (OIS), Motion Photo and Portrait Mode
- 8-megapixel-front-facing with f/2.4 and 1.4um pixels
- Fingerprint sensor on the back
- NFC
- Bluetooth 5.0
- USB-C support
- front-facing dual speakers
- USB-C to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter
- squeezable Actie edge
- 2,700 mAh battery with fast-charging support (7 hours of use with 15 minutes of charging)
- Android 8.0 Oreo with new Pixel Launcher, Google Assistant
- IP67 rating
- colors: Just Black, Clearly White, and Kinda Blue
Pixel 2 XL
- Size: 157.9 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm
- Weight: 175 grams
- 5.5-inch QHD pOLED display (2880 x 1440 resolution, 538 pixel-per-inch density) with circular polarizer, Always-on support, and Gorilla Glass 5
- 2.15GHz 64-bit quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor
- 4GB of RAM
- 64GB/128GB storage
- no microSD support
- 12.3-megapixel camera with f/1.8, 1.4um pixels, optical image stabilization (OIS), Motion Photo and Portrait Mode
- 8-megapixel-front-facing with f/2.4 and 1.4um pixels
- Fingerprint sensor on the back
- NFC
- Bluetooth 5.0
- USB-C support
- front-facing dual speakers
- USB-C to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter
- squeezable Active edge
- 3,520 mAh battery with fast-charging support (7 hours of use with 15 minutes of charging)
- Android 8.0 Oreowith new Pixel Launcher, Google Assistant
- IP67 rating
- colors: Just Black, Black and White
The Pixel 2 will be launched on October 19th, with preorders starting on October 4th, while the Pixel 2 XL will ship at some point in November. Prices start at $649 and $849, respectively, and buyers will get a free Google Home Mini with each purchase, for a limited time.