Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL specs – everything you need to know

Google just unveiled the two brand new phones that all diehard Android enthusiasts will want to buy this Christmas. The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL were featured in a large number of leaks in recent weeks, so it’s not like Google surprised its fans on Wednesday.

But we finally have the full specs of both handsets. As expected, they’re regular 2017 flagship Android handsets that come with Google’s slightly customized Oreo experience.

Pixel 2

Size: 145.7 x 69.7 x 7.8 mm

Weight: 143 grams

5-inch Full HD Cinematic display (1920 x 1080 resolution, 441 pixel-per-inch density) with 100,000:1 contrast ratio, Always-on support, and Gorilla Glass 5

2.15GHz 64-bit quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 836 processor

4GB of RAM

64GB/128GB storage

no microSD support

12.3-megapixel camera with f/1.8, 1.4um pixels, optical image stabilization (OIS), Motion Photo and Portrait Mode

8-megapixel-front-facing with f/2.4 and 1.4um pixels

Fingerprint sensor on the back

NFC

Bluetooth 5.0

USB-C support

front-facing dual speakers

USB-C to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter

squeezable Actie edge

2,700 mAh battery with fast-charging support (7 hours of use with 15 minutes of charging)

Android 8.0 Oreo with new Pixel Launcher, Google Assistant

IP67 rating

colors: Just Black, Clearly White, and Kinda Blue

Pixel 2 XL

Size: 157.9 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm

Weight: 175 grams

5.5-inch QHD pOLED display (2880 x 1440 resolution, 538 pixel-per-inch density) with circular polarizer, Always-on support, and Gorilla Glass 5

2.15GHz 64-bit quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor

4GB of RAM

64GB/128GB storage

no microSD support

12.3-megapixel camera with f/1.8, 1.4um pixels, optical image stabilization (OIS), Motion Photo and Portrait Mode

8-megapixel-front-facing with f/2.4 and 1.4um pixels

Fingerprint sensor on the back

NFC

Bluetooth 5.0

USB-C support

front-facing dual speakers

USB-C to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter

squeezable Active edge

3,520 mAh battery with fast-charging support (7 hours of use with 15 minutes of charging)

Android 8.0 Oreowith new Pixel Launcher, Google Assistant

IP67 rating

colors: Just Black, Black and White

The Pixel 2 will be launched on October 19th, with preorders starting on October 4th, while the Pixel 2 XL will ship at some point in November. Prices start at $649 and $849, respectively, and buyers will get a free Google Home Mini with each purchase, for a limited time.