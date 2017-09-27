Cloud torrenting service lets you save all your downloads directly to Google Drive

Whenever you hear the word torrent, you probably associate it immediately with online piracy and for a good reason. That’s what the file-sharing technology is mainly used for, and there are services out there looking to improve your torrenting game.

One of them now offers direct downloads to Google Drive, which could be particularly useful for those people who keep using your connection to pirate Game of Thrones.

Called Bitport.io, the torrenting service offers downloads to a secured cloud and says it can secure the user’s anonymity in the process. Basically, you just point the service to a torrent file or magnet link, and Bitport will download your torrent to the cloud and then let you download it to your computer or stream it online.

The Czech-based cloud torrent service announced that it now supports direct Google Drive downloads. That means you can save your data directly to your Google Drive as long as you’re a Standard or Big plan Bitport user, and access it from there from all the devices that have Google Drive installed. That practically covers all platforms, including iPhone and Android.

Obviously, proceeding with such services is something you should decide for yourself. There may be unwanted consequences, so make sure you read all the fine prints, before paying for Bitport. Yes, you have to pay for the service after a 30-day free trial. That’s $84 per year if you pay every 12 months.

Also, saving Bitport files to your primary Google Drive account might not be a good idea. But, again, that’s something for you to decide — check out Bitport’s offer at this link.

On the other hand, you could just subscribe to Netflix, Hulu, HBO, or Amazon, or borrow passwords for them, and forget about illegal downloads.