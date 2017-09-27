Netflix is working with airlines to improve Wi-Fi streaming on flights

Netflix this week announced plans to work with airline partners across the globe in an effort to improve Wi-Fi quality during flights. Over the next few months, Netflix engineers will begin working with airlines and help them implement the streaming giant’s mobile streaming technology which should allow for better picture quality while consuming less bandwidth.

Originally reported by our sister-site Variety, the initiative seems like a win-win all around. Passengers will be able to enjoy a more seamless video watching experience while Netflix will be able to boost user engagement. And from the airlines perspective, happy passengers makes for a better in-flight experience for all parties involved. What’s more, Netflix’s bandwidth-friendly technology will reportedly help airlines lower their bandwidth costs by as much as 75%. Will this result in cheaper airfare? Not a chance, but it may make in-flight Wi-Fi more wallet-friendly.

Variety’s report reads in part:

Netflix says the more-efficient mobile encodes it developed can deliver DVD-quality video on mobile devices at 250 kilobits per second — overall, delivering equivalent video quality while using up to 36% less bandwidth than its conventional encoding techniques. … Broadly, it’s part of Netflix’s push to let customers access the service on thousands of devices, including connected-TVs, tablets, set-top boxes, and even via hotel-entertainment systems.

All told, Netflix has done a stellar of job of making it easy for subscribers to access content in almost any situation. Though long overdue when introduced, Netflix late last year finally announced a feature allowing users to download select content for offline viewing.