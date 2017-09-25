iPhone 8 Plus vs. iPhone 7 Plus speed test: No one saw this coming

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are both available in stores right now, meaning that you can already buy Apple’s fastest iPhone ever. The A11 Bionic chip powering both phones is Apple’s best chip yet, scoring as high as a 2017 MacBook Pro in benchmark tests. It crushes Android devices in real-life performance tests, as a comparison with the Galaxy Note 8 showed a few days ago. But how does it perform against the previous Apple flagship phone?

YouTube channel EverythingApplePro put both phones through its usual speed test, and the results were surprising.

The test consists of having both phones open a set of apps twice. In the first lap, the same apps are opened for the first time on both devices. Then, on the second lap, the apps that were just opened are brought up again from memory. The phone with the shortest time wins.

This isn’t a scientific speed test, but various YouTube channels have used it in previous years to test a phone’s speed in real-world conditions where you’d open plenty of apps and switch back and forth between them. The iPhone always offered a more consistent experience, outpacing the best Android phones available time and time again.

That’s why it’s a bit surprising to see the iPhone 7 Plus still come out ahead in this test. That’s a shocking result, which will probably be corrected in the future, as Apple and app developers further optimize the software experience for the new A11 Bionic chip.

The iPhone 8 Plus is still faster at booting up and it’ll open most apps faster than its predecessor. It also crushes the iPhone 7 Plus in benchmark tests, obviously. Check out the full video below: