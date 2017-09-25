iPhone 8 Plus impresses in first fast charging tests – watch them here

There are certainly flashier features and hardware updates on the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X, but it was about time that Apple caught up with its Android rivals and added fast charging to its smartphone line. The three new iPhone models are all equipped with Apple’s own brand of fast charging tech, which means that their batteries should, in theory, charge significantly faster than older iPhone models.

Now that the first iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus units have shipped and begun arriving on doorsteps around the world, fast charging tests are being conducted by early adopters, and the results are encouraging.

First up, we have a video from iCrackUriDevice comparing an iPhone 8 Plus charging at normal speed with an iPhone 8 Plus charging on Apple’s 29W USB-C power adapter. Apple claims that the new iPhones will reach 50% battery in 30 minutes on fast charging, and as you’ll see in the video below, it wasn’t a lie:

So an iPhone 8 Plus charges noticeably faster with fast charging than standard charging. But how does it stack up against modern Android phones that have fast charging as well? Danny Winget put the iPhone 8 Plus against the OnePlus 5, Galaxy Note 8 and HTC U11, and while the OnePlus 5 blew away the competition, the iPhone 8 Plus wasn’t far behind the U11. And somewhat surprisingly, the Note 8 didn’t even come close:

This is great news for iPhone fans who plan on upgrading this cycle. It took Apple far too long to catch up with other vendors, but now iPhone owners will be able to bring their phones back to life faster than ever. The only downside is that you’ll have to shell out for a Lightning-to-USB-C cable and a power adapter.