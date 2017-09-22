Millions of Apple fans around the world woke up on Friday morning with smiles on their faces, as they always do on days when Apple releases new products. And today, Apple has not one, not two, not even three, but four new devices being released. The Apple Watch Series 3 and Apple TV 4K are both big upgrades compared to their predecessors, but the big news is that the new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are finally here and people couldn’t possibly be any more excited. Right? Wait a minute… where are all the people!?

We’re joking, of course. Well, we’re half-joking at least. Massive lines at Apple stores around the world used to be a given with each and every iPhone launch, but the chaos and commotion have dwindled over the years. No, it’s not because Apple is selling fewer iPhones. It’s because more and more people are preordering Apple’s iPhones as opposed to dealing with the hassle of hunting them down.

With all that having been said, this year is still quite different from years past.

Compared to previous iPhone launches, there doesn’t seem to be much buzz at all surrounding today’s iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus release. Why? Because the loudest iPhone fans are the ones who are holding out for the iPhone X. The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are great phones, of course, but the iPhone X is completely redesigned. It’s far more exciting than the models launching today, which look practically the same as the iPhones Apple has released for the past three years.

So, the good news is that if you want a new iPhone 8 or an iPhone 8 Plus, it’ll probably be surprisingly easy to find this weekend. Sure, some of the more popular models and sizes will likely sell out at a few stores, but a huge number of Apple fans appear to be holding out for the iPhone X, which won’t be released until early November.

Yeah, that’s the bad news.

We’ve been hearing rumors of iPhone X manufacturing difficulties and supply issues for months. Then earlier this week, a new report suggested that Apple and Foxconn are still having problems building the iPhone X, and production might not fully ramp up until the middle of next month.

With preorders going live on October 27th and the iPhone X release scheduled for November 3rd, that’s bad news. In light of iPhone 8 demand that’s seemingly muted as people hold out for the iPhone X, it’s even worse news. Long story short, getting your hands on an iPhone X anytime this year is probably going to be very, very difficult.

Hardcore Apple fans are going to wait for the iPhone X, of course. It’s a bold reimagining of the iPhone, packed with exciting changes and complex new technologies like Face ID. They’re going to have a heck of a time finding one, but hey, that’s their problem. If you want a new iPhone 8 or an iPhone 8 Plus today, it’s going to be easier than it’s ever been before on an iPhone launch day. Head out to your local Apple store, wireless carrier store, or electronics retailer, and you’ll probably be in and out.

For a refresher, here are the models and prices being released today:

iPhone 8 | 64GB : $699

: $699 iPhone 8 | 256GB : $849

: $849 iPhone 8 Plus | 64GB : $799

: $799 iPhone 8 Plus | 256GB: $949

Installment plan options range from carrier to carrier, but here’s what you’ll pay if you go with Apple’s iPhone Upgrade Program: