We’ve come a long way from Pokemon Go, haven’t we? iOS 11 was released to the public earlier this week after a months-long beta period. The new mobile software is packed full of new features, from redesigned apps to behind-the-scenes tweaks. It’s a fantastic update that further refines the iPhone and iPad user experiences. It’s not perfect, of course, and we’ve covered some of the bigger problems with iOS 11. Specifically, we told you how to speed up your iPhone after iOS 11 slows it down, and we dove into some serious battery issues iPhone users are having with iOS 11.

Now, it’s time to shift focus to one of the most exciting new features in iOS 11: Enhanced augmented reality (AR) features that are enabled by Apple’s new ARKit software.

Apple clearly has big plans for AR in the future, and now that iOS 11 is here we finally get to see those plans begin to take shape. We’ve discussed it several times in the past, but AR technology will eventually lead to the death of the iPhone. Don’t worry, that’s a good thing.

For now, however, the iPhone and iPad are mobile devices Apple is using to showcase augmented reality, and the company has given developers a suite of tools designed to help them build a new generation of apps. These apps layer virtual objects on top of the physical world around us, opening the door to endless exciting possibilities. Pokemon Go is obviously the most popular AR app in the world right now, but it barely scratches the surface of what AR can do.

Want to get a better idea of the possibilities AR brings to the table on the iPhone? YouTube user “iCrackUriDevice” put together a video that showcases 11 iOS 11 apps that all focus on augmented reality in different ways. You’ll see some truly impressive apps showcased here, but the best part is the fact that these aren’t just demos of apps that are in development. Each one of these augmented reality apps is available right now in the App Store, and most of them are even free downloads.

The full video is embedded below, followed by links to each of the 11 apps showcased in this clip.