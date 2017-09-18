Elon Musk plays coy as rumors of a Tesla pickup truck heat up

The evolution of Tesla over the past few years has been nothing short of remarkable. Just a few years ago, the Model S was the only Tesla vehicle available for purchase. These days, Tesla’s lineup is far more diverse thanks to the Model X and the more recent Model 3. Despite all that Tesla has accomplished over the past few years, the company has no intention of slowing down. Quite the contrary, Elon Musk has been pretty blunt about Tesla’s plans to further expand its vehicular lineup.

Looking ahead, Tesla is planning to introduce a revamped version of its iconic Roadster along with a crossover version of the Model 3 that will likely be called the Model Y. But before that, Tesla is “tentatively scheduled” to unveil a brand new semi-truck on October 26. Ever the master of the tease, Musk said that Tesla’s all-electric semi-truck is next-level and that the entire event will be “unreal.”

Looking out even further ahead, Tesla is also toying with the idea of building a pickup truck. During an interview last year, Musk said: “I think it is quite likely we will do a truck in the future. I think it’s sort of a logical thing for us to do in the future.”

More recently, Musk, in response to a Twitter question about Tesla’s pickup-truck, coyly — or perhaps jokingly — said that Tesla may just make a mini version of the company’s forthcoming semi-truck.

What if we just made a mini version of the Tesla Semi? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 16, 2017

As for when Tesla might unveil a pickup truck, Musk this past April put a two year timeline on the project.

Pickup truck unveil in 18 to 24 months — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 13, 2017

Tesla is notoriously bad when it comes to adhering to deadlines, but if Musk’s initial projection pans out, we should see a Tesla pickup truck event by April of 2019 at the absolute latest. Suffice it to say, it’s certainly on Tesla’s radar.