FreedomPop has an intriguing iPhone X deal worth considering

FreedomPop might not the first carrier that comes to mind, especially for hot iPhone X deals, but considering how expensive Apple’s best new iPhone is, you should check out its latest promotion.

The company is ready to fund your iPhone addiction by dropping your monthly bill and buying back your old hardware.

FreedomPop unveiled a new Apple SIM card plan that offers users 500MB of LTE data, 500 voice minutes and 500 text messages for just $0.99 per month. Obviously, that’s not going to cut it, especially when it comes to mobile data, so you can get an extra 5GB of LTE data for $18 per month.

FreedomPop says its $12/year plan would save you more than $700 compared to the average mobile plan cost. Furthermore, its extra LTE offer is 40% cheaper than similar plans.

The new FreedomPop plan will work with any iPhone, not just the iPhone 8 and iPhone X, the carrier said.

Furthermore, FreedomPop offers buyers up to $400 cash for used iPhones, and you don’t have to have a FreedomPop plan to take advantage of the offer. Just like with similar trade-in deals, you’ll get more cash for newer models, and they’ll have to be in working conditions — read more details about the offer at this link. You’ll then be able to use the money towards your iPhone X purchase, but FreedomPop doesn’t sell the phone, so you’ll have to order yours from Apple or a different carrier.

This doesn’t mean that FreedomPop has the best iPhone X deal out there, but it’s still one worth considering, especially if you’re looking to lower your cellular bill.