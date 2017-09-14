iPhone 8 and 8 Plus preorders go live tonight, and there’s a trick to getting the one you want

It might not be immediately apparent, but the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are fantastic new smartphones. They debuted earlier this week in the shadow of the iPhone X, Apple’s tenth anniversary iPhone that features a bold new design Apple says will steer the smartphone market for the next decade. We’re still more than a month away from the iPhone X’s release, however, and even then it’s going to be a tough sell for many Apple fans. With a price tag that starts at $1,000 and aggravating supply shortages expected, even those who manage to order the phone early on in October and November might not actually receive it until December or even next year.

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus preorders on the other hand become available tonight. Well, technically they become available tomorrow. Preorders go live on Apple’s site and partner retailers’ sites at exactly 3:01 AM ET / 12:01 AM PT on September 15th, and in this post you’ll find everything you need to know.

When they’re released next Friday, September 22nd, Apple’s iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will be the best iPhones the world has ever seen. That will continue to be the case for exactly six weeks until the iPhone X is released on November 3rd. Of course, there are tons of people out there in need of a new iPhone who have absolutely no interest in the iPhone X. The notch is off-putting, to put it kindly, and the thought of life without Touch ID is laughable to many users. Then there’s the $1,000+ price tag, of course.

Luckily, you won’t have to pay anywhere near that much for a new iPhone this year. You also don’t have to live with a notch or without Touch ID if you don’t want to. Apple’s iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus feature all of the power and performance of the iPhone X, but it’s packaged in a much more familiar body.

Want to preorder one so you get it on iPhone 8 release day next Friday? Here’s what you need to know:

First of all, preorders will be made available on Apple.com in the middle of the night tonight, at exactly 3:01 AM ET / 12:01 AM PT. At the same time, they’ll become available on every major wireless carrier website in the United States as well. You’ll want to hit the site of your choosing as close to then as possible if you’re hoping to get an iPhone 8 Plus in the color of your choosing, and even the smaller iPhone 8 could be in high demand. That said, many early adopters will be holding out for the iPhone X, so preorders might go a bit more smoothly than usual for the 8 and 8 Plus.

Of course, the popular colors and sizes will still likely sell out fairly quickly, and websites including Apple’s have known to crash under the weight of all that traffic. Lucky for you, we’re going to tell you about a simple little trick that will dramatically improve your chances of enjoying a smooth preorder experience: Use the App Store app.

Instead of going to Apple.com on a computer or in Safari on your iOS device, install Apple’s App Store app on your iPhone or iPad. Even while Apple’s website was having problems with preorders in the past, people have still have luck with the app. You’ll be able to buy your new iPhone with any installment plan and on any carrier just like you would on the Apple site, or you can pay in full if you so choose. You can also take advantage of any available trade-in deals.