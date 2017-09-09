iPhone X is officially the name of the new iPhone

We only have two more days to go until Apple actually confirms the names of the three new iPhones that will soon hit stores, but we don’t need to wait any longer. A massive new iOS 11 leak has revealed a bunch of details about these devices, including their official names.

We’re looking at iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X.

It’s Steve Troughton-Smith who discovered these names in iOS 11 code, the same developer who revealed many details about 2017 iPhones after finding an uncensored firmware version for the HomePod.

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X pic.twitter.com/OVLfhLxTdT — Steve T-S (@stroughtonsmith) September 9, 2017

“Maaaybe the DeviceTree is lying about the marketing name, maybe not,” he said in a following tweet. “But right now, D22 thinks it is iPhone X, so that’s good enough for me.”

Maaaybe the DeviceTree is lying about the marketing name, maybe not. But right now, D22 thinks it is iPhone X, so that's good enough for me — Steve T-S (@stroughtonsmith) September 9, 2017

Troughton-Smith’s finding seems to confirm the names mentioned in some of the most recent iPhone leaks we’ve seen.

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus should, therefore, be the successor of the current iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, devices that we used to call iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus for the better part of the year.

Apple’s best 2017 iPhone will be the iPhone X, which was we’ve mostly called iPhone 8 throughout the year. We’ve seen various other alternatives for it, including iPhone Edition, iPhone X Edition, and iPhone Pro, to name just a few.

Others seem to confirm Troughton-Smith’s findings:

Note quite all removed pic.twitter.com/nNigxSJbdh — Christopher Anderson (@ishra) September 9, 2017

Now, the real problems begin:

But is it iPhone "ex" or iPhone "ten"? 🤔 — Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) September 9, 2017

Developing…