I hope you’re not tired of new Surface hardware, because Microsoft sure isn’t

Microsoft already made various Surface announcements this year, unveiling the new Surface Laptop and Surface Pro at separate events. But that doesn’t mean the software giant is done launching new hardware. The company will soon host a new press event where Microsoft’s hardware guru is expected to make an appearance.

Panos Panay, the guy who’s incredibly excited about all the Surface products he oversees and launches, will hold a keynote speech in London at the end of October, The Verge learned.

Panay’s keynote is part of Microsoft’s annual Future Decoded event that’s held in London from October 31st to November 1st.

It’s unclear at this time what Microsoft will launch, and we haven’t really had any relevant Surface rumors of late.

The company is expected to debut LTE versions of the Surface Pro later this year, and it may unveil successors to the Surface Book and Surface Hub, The Verge says.

But there’s an even more exciting announcement in the works. Remember how Microsoft and Qualcomm said that we’ll see Windows 10 devices running on the Snapdragon 835 platform, the same CPU that powers this year’s top Android handsets. Well, Panay may introduce such creations at the event, although it’s unclear whether any of these ARM PCs are made by Microsoft.

“We are on track to see Windows 10 on Snapdragon devices become available this year as previously shared,” a Microsoft spokesperson told The Verge. “Microsoft and Qualcomm continue to work closely with our OEM partners ASUS, HP and Lenovo in bringing Always Connected devices featuring always-on LTE connectivity and great battery life to market.”