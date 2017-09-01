New report may solve the last mystery surrounding Apple’s iPhone 8

We have less than two weeks to go before Apple unveils the iPhone 8 and finally puts an end to all the rumors and speculation. As is the case each and every year, there really isn’t much left for Apple to surprise us with when company executives take the stage on September 12th. We already know just about everything there is to know about the iPhone 8, from its look and all-screen design to its specs, price, internal components, and more. We even know that Apple is ditching Touch ID and replacing with even more impressive facial recognition features. There is one thing we don’t know, however, and a new report may have finally answered the last remaining question surrounding Apple’s next-generation flagship iPhone.

If a new report from Apple news blog 9to5Mac is to be believed, the iPhone 8 will be Apple’s most boring new smartphone of 2017. But it features a ground-up redesign and all those exciting new features! How can that be!? According to the report, the “iPhone 8” is actually Apple’s name for its iPhone 7 successor, not the completely redesigned iPhone we’ve been seeing so much of over the past few months. Remember when we told you that the iPhone 8 wouldn’t actually be an “iPhone 8”?

The blog claims it has spoken with two well-known case makers, and both companies have it on good authority that the iPhone names the rumor mill has been using are all wrong. The phone everyone has been calling “iPhone 7s” is actually the iPhone 8, and the “iPhone 7s Plus” will launch as the iPhone 8 Plus. Then, Apple’s completely redesigned flagship device will launch as the iPhone Edition.

So, to recap, this is supposedly Apple’s 2017 iPhone lineup:

iPhone SE

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone Edition

Apple’s iPhone names don’t really matter in the grand scheme of things, though “iPhone Edition” does trigger an involuntary gag reflex. All that matters is Apple fans are about to get their first redesigned iPhone since all the way back in 2014, and they couldn’t be more excited.