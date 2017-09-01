The iPhone 8 won’t be the only new gadget Apple unveils on September 12th

Apple on Thursday finally confirmed the iPhone 8 announcement rumor on everyone’s lips by releasing press invites for September 12th. This will be the first event to be held at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple’s new campus, which seems only fitting. The iPhone is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, and Apple is about to launch a new model unlike anything made so far. But the iPhone 8 will not be the only gadget coming at the show.

Source “in position to know” told BuzzFeed News that Apple will showcase “an array of new products.”

We’re looking at “three new versions of the iPhone, a next-generation Apple TV capable of 4K streaming, and an updated Apple Watch capable of connecting to LTE cellular data networks,” according to the report.

BuzzFeed also notes that among the three new iPhone models there will be one featuring a bezel-less design, edge-to-edge OLED screen, facial recognition, and wireless charging (magnetic induction).

In a couple of paragraphs, BuzzFeed practically summarizes every rumor we’ve heard about Apple’s coming media event. But this time around, the news is from sources familiar with the matter, and BuzzFeed’s John Paczkowski presented accurate Apple-related information many times in the past.

Now that September 12th is official, it’s probably likely that the iPhone 8 and iPhone 7s will launch on the second Friday after the event, in typical Apple fashion. That means September 22nd is the day when you’ll find the new iPhones in stores, or have them shipped to your house.