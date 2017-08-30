Bizarre report claims Apple’s not sure when it will unveil the iPhone 8

After The Wall Street Journal said earlier this week that Apple has scheduled its iPhone 8 event for September 12th, seemingly confirming earlier rumors, a new report offers the same date for Apple’s yearly iPhone event, but there’s a twist.

Multiple sources told TechCrunch that Apple is indeed aiming for a September 12th reveal and the date is “nearly locked in.” But Apple is not ready to announce it, as the venue may be changed. The bizarre part is the suggestion that the date for the event isn’t yet set in stone. We guarantee that regardless of where the press conference will take place, Apple already knows exactly what date it will unveil its new iPhone and Apple Watch lineup.

Apple may end up moving the event from its campus to the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, where it has hosted previous iPhone events in the past, MacRumors explains Apparently, the place is not yet booked for September 12th.

Apple insider Jon Gruber also agrees that the event will be held on September 12th.

Apple has not yet sent press invites for the keynote, and that’s hardly surprising. It usually sends them out with about a week to go, which means it’ll probably announce the event on September 5th at the latest. As for the iPhone 8’s release date, you can find that info right here.

Apple’s upcoming keynote should be packed, as Apple has plenty of announcements to make. In addition to the iPhone 8, Apple is also launching the iPhone 7s series, an Apple Watch Series 3 that’ll have LTE support, and a fourth-generation Apple TV that supports 4K video. The iPhone 8, however, is probably the device that will steal the show.