The iPhone 7s won’t be a complete iPhone 7 copy

For the first time in Apple’s history, three new iPhones are coming next month. Joining the expected iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus is the iPhone 8, which will debut a variety of new technologies that will likely be found in iOS devices of the future. The iPhone 8 will also be the version sporting brand new design lines, while the iPhone 7s will mostly be a copy of its predecessor. But now a new leak indicates that’s not exactly the case. And speaking of cases, your old ones might not fit the new iPhone models.

These are the exact measurements of the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus, as obtained by TechnoBuffalo from a “trusted and reliable source: The iPhone 7s will measure 138.44 x 67.26 x 7.21 mm, while the iPhone 7s Plus measurements are 158.37 x 78.1 x 7.41 mm. Comparatively, we’re looking at 138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1 mm and 158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3 for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, respectively.

In other words, Apple increased the height, width, and depth of both iPhone 7s flavors by a tiny 0.1 mm. Why did the company do it? The answer seems pretty straightforward: Battery life.

There’s only so much available space inside the iPhone, and Apple is looking to make the most of it. A new iPhone should deliver new features, which may require new internal components, and also offer the same or better battery life than last year’s model. The iPhone 7s and iPhone 8 will have wireless charging this year, so there’s an extra internal component that all new iPhones are getting this year, a wireless charging coil that will be placed on the back of the handsets, just beneath the rear glass shell.

Naturally, all this still needs to be officially confirmed by Apple, but that should happen pretty soon. This year’s iPhone event is set to take place on September 12th, according to the most recent reports.