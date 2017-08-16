Winter is here: Game of Thrones season 7, episode 6 just leaked

HBO’s got the hottest TV show in the world, but not the ability to prevent the episodes from leaking before their scheduled air date. That’s right, we’ve got one more season 7 leak on our hands. Episode 6, which should be released on Sunday, is already available for download online.

Don't Miss : Daniel Craig confirms he will return as James Bond in November 2019

Episode 4 leaked online two days before its scheduled time, but episode 6 arrived a lot earlier. Neither leak comes courtesy of the hackers that cracked HBO’s computer systems. Instead, we’re looking at two distinct internal blunders.

Episode 4 was leaked by an HBO affiliate in India. Episode 6 was mistakenly posted online by HBO Nordic in Spain for an hour before being removed, according to The Verge. The hackers claiming to have so much information stolen from HBO have not produced any Game of Thrones episodes, as they never got access to them, previous reports said.

The leak appears to be legit, and it’s “100% confirmed,” according to this Reddit thread, where details about the leak were first spotted.

It’s likely that HBO will try to remove the episode from the various sites that are sharing it online. But it’s also likely that it’ll fail to really do it.

We’re not going to tell you how to watch the next Game of Thrones episode four days early if you haven’t figured out yourself. However, that Reddit thread will also get you the kind of information you need to obtain such leaks from the internet.