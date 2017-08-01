Microsoft has an ambitious new plan to get you a new Surface every 18 months

On Tuesday, Microsoft announced a new Surface Plus program for regular users and businesses, which will let you upgrade your Surface computer every 18 months. Furthermore, paying for a Surface PC, whether it’s a Surface Laptop, Surface Pro, Surface Book, or Surface Studio, will become a lot easier.

Microsoft’s Surface computers aren’t the cheapest Windows machines you can get right now, no matter how Microsoft advertises them. But that’s where the Surface Plus plans can help.

Essentially, you’ll be able to pay for your next Surface purchase in installments, spread over at least 24 months. You get 0% APR if you pay for the laptop or PC in 24 months, and 19.99% after that.

Qualifying customers who want to upgrade their Surface of choice after 18 months can do so if they desire, for no additional cost, as long as they return the previous Surface device, which has to be functional. They’ll still have to get a new 24-month payment plan and credit agreement from Klarna. It’s unclear from Microsoft’s wording whether the 0% APR will apply to the new contract.

The Surface Plus plan also includes dedicated service and support, and a free year of in-store support and technical assistance.

The business version of the plan comes with other perks, including support for financing a 55-inch Surface Hub on top of all the other Surface devices, Office 365 for Business, device protection, and flexible terms — read all about Microsoft’s Surface Plus plans at this link.

Also on Tuesday, Microsoft announced back to school promotions — check them out at this link.