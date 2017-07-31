They might not be destined to sell quite as well as Apple’s upcoming iPhone 8 or even the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, but Google’s new Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are likely the most hotly anticipated phones in the world among hardcore Android fans. Even with the Note 8 just a few weeks away, Android fans are scouring the web for any clues as to what they can expect when Google finally releases its second-generation Pixel phones later this year.

A huge leak last week gave the world its first look at both new Pixel phone designs, and it generated tons of buzz. While nothing is confirmed until Google makes the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL official, a new series of leaks discovered on Amazon reinforce the sleek new designs we saw last week.

Google’s first-generation Pixel and Pixel XL were designed in partnership with HTC, which was going through something of am odd phase at the time. Long story short, it was releasing a bunch of phones that looked exactly like iPhones. The Pixels were caught up in that trend, and they basically looked like the iPhone 6 but with a big glass panel slapped on the back. In 2017, however, it appears as though Google and its manufacturing partners are backing away a bit from the iPhone’s design, and the results look stunning in the leaked renders we saw last a few days ago.

As we’ve seen time and time again in the past, third-party smartphone case makers tend to get their hands on smartphone designs before anyone else. These designs are often leaked from connections at factories in China, and they allow the companies to get a head start on designing cases so that they’re ready in time for a new phone’s release.

In the case of the upcoming Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, a bunch of cases and even some screen protectors have been listed on Amazon (via Reddit) and are already available for purchase. While they don’t prove conclusively that these are Google’s new designs, they are in line with earlier leaks and with those renders from last week, which came from a solid source.

You’ll find all the listings below if you want to see them for yourself.

