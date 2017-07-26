New leak may reveal one way the Galaxy Note 8 will outshine Apple’s iPhone 8

The Galaxy Note 8 will probably be the most expensive smartphone Samsung has ever released. While the base model should cost around $1,000, there will be at least one other version in stores that’s going to top that sky-high price, according to a new report.

A well-known Weibo tipster first mentioned the Galaxy Note 8 Emperor Edition as a device that will have 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. He quickly revised his prediction for the RAM, leaving the storage options in place.

Galaxy Note8，6GB RAM，64/128/256GB ROM，No 8GB RAM. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 26, 2017

The most expensive Galaxy Note 8 that money can buy this year will have 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. That’s as much RAM as some of the Note 8’s competitors and as much storage as Apple’s top iPhones. But thanks to microSDXC support, this Galaxy Note 8 might be the first Samsung phone in the world to support up to 512GB of storage. Given Samsung’s recent design choices for its current flagship handsets, there’s no reason to think microSD support will be omitted from the Galaxy Note 8. Of note, no iPhone on the planet supports 512GB of storage.

The iPhone 8 is expected to come in two storage configurations, 64GB and 256GB. When it comes to RAM, it’s likely the iPhone 8 will have at least as much RAM as the iPhone 7 Plus, which has 3GB of memory.

However, the “Galaxy Note 8 Emperor Edition” might not be available in all markets. SamMobile, quoting an OSEN report, says that Europe, North America, and South America will only get a $1,100 Galaxy Note 8 that’ll pack 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

All we know for sure right now is that Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Note 8 on August 23rd in New York. We’ll soon learn exactly how many versions Samsung plans to launch, and how much they’ll cost.