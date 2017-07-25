This might be your last chance to get an NES Classic Edition

Nintendo unceremoniously killed the NES Classic Edition last year, stating that the retro console was never meant to be anything more than a limited-time offering for the holiday season. If you weren’t one of the lucky few to get your hands on the NES Classic Edition when it was on sale, your only other choice has been to pay over the odds for one from a third-party seller on Amazon or eBay.

But on Tuesday, ThinkGeek surprised us all by releasing one final batch of NES Classic bundles.

At the time of writing, there are six different bundles available on ThinkGeek’s website, ranging in price from $139.99 to $219.99. They all include a wide variety of additional accessories, from Mega Man mugs, helmets and pins to Nintendo-themed puzzles to backpacks that look like shields.

For what was originally a $60 product, these prices are insane, but considering the cheapest used NES Classic Edition consoles on Amazon are selling for around $200, you will end up saving some money.

Purchases are limited to one per customer, so don’t expect to stock up on consoles through this sale. There’s also a chance that by the time you click the link, all of the bundles were sold out, because people are absolutely crazy about these things. Luckily, we’ll get to do it all over again when Nintendo launches the SNES Classic Edition in September. The company claims that it will produce more mini SNES consoles than it did NES Classics, but we’re going to remain skeptical until proven otherwise.