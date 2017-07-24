Happy Monday, Apple fans! Well, if it wasn’t a happy Monday before, it’s about to be because we’ve got a terrific batch of paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free for you today. Check them all out below before these deals are done.

PictaSave

Normally $1.99.

Have you ever wanted to save the pictures you took from instagram or pictures that you’ve posted on social media that you deleted and forgot about until you come across those very pictures ? Well PictaSave is here for you save all your pictures from instagram. Features:

• Downloads your videos in full HD

• Downloads your photos

• Easy step by step user interface

• Copy the url from instagram

• Then easily paste it in the app

• And its automatically saved in

your photo library for you to cherish

BLINK – Photo Editor For Instagram

Normally $3.99.

▶ #1 PHOTO EDITOR! Capture beautiful pics with Blink, the #1 Camera and Photo Editor app for iOS!

Our powerful and beautifully designed tools will help you add beautiful frames, filters, text and so much more to your photos, in the most creative & playful way ever! • High-Quality Filters

Apply stunning filters to your photos, easier than ever! Choose between a beautiful collection of stunning filters to make your photos achieve the specific look and glow you want.

We will continually be adding more filter packs for your photos to enjoy! • Stunning Effects

Choose from a perfectly categorized collection of stunning effects such as Spot, Bloom & Gloom to easily make your photos stand out! • Beautiful Text

Simply add beautiful text to your photos with many artistic fonts to choose from. Express yourself, with the most perfectly designed text editing tool for your phone! • Artistic Frames & Borders

Add beautiful frames and borders to your photos, easier than ever! Tons of designs to choose from, all for free! • Simple Sharing

Share your favorite photos with your friends in just 1 tap! Our simple sharing features, allows you to post your pics to Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or whatever social network you use, faster than ever!

CALC Swift

Normally $1.99.

Stop loosing Time with CALC Swift – it’s the one thing you truly own for yourself so why waste it? We offer this version of the infamous CALC app (Apple featured with over 7.5k reviews) if you don’t need the Converter and Graphing. Designed to let you zip through your daily math in your own unique style + LOVED by thousands for its smart UI with Live results & Natural feel :-) Now featuring user-definable advanced Functions that you can Share easily with other CALC users and iOS 10 optimizations with iPad multitasking, 3D Touch shortcuts, Expandable Widget, Spotlight searching of History + watchOS 3 native App with haptic. CALC is super intelligent, multi-functional scientific calculator that makes doing math look like art. It has built-in on-screen timer, notif. center Widget, Custom Keyboard, many pre-set functions like Date-time and Base computations and limitless combination of colors, fonts, shapes and sizes. CALC features standard basic & scientific calculator functions, history log, and an elegant user interface. The quick timer is designed to help your track remaining mins:secs whenever you are on schedule. CALC is really clever.

CALC can do live math expressions: from the simplest like “1+2” to more advanced expressions like “3+(3×9(80+sin(90)))” Advanced calculator.

By swiping left and right on CALC, you can easily access over 50+ advanced math functions. History log.

CALC remembers what you have calculated. Swipe up, and you can see all your previous calculations. Colorful Themes.

Limitless lovely themes for you to browse, including optional parallax background image of your choice! Easy access.

Tap & Hold a math expression to edit it. Shake your device to undo

Tap & Hold a number key for smart parenthesis

Tap & Hold the decimal point for RANDOM decimal

Tap & Hold the “ans” key for answer history

Tap & Hold the “÷” key for 1/x

Tap & Hold the “-” key to negate Text style Edit option for Expressions

Tapping sound options

Group Text Messages

Normally $0.99.

Here is the easiest and quickest way to send group messages! With this app, you can send text messages, iMessages or emails to a group or all contacts without having to add contacts one by one. You just need to pick a contact group, some contacts or all your contacts! You can create and manage your own contact groups. You can create & use message templates and you can attach photos to your messages. You can also create smart groups: you just have to set rules and the groups will update automatically unlike “regular groups” that require to add contacts manually. Features: -Send text message, iMessage or email to contacts of your address book or to a group. -Create & manage contact groups: groups are saved in your address book. -Create smart groups: you set the rules and the groups will update automatically. -Create & manage private groups: groups are saved in this app only. -Attach photos to group messages. -Choose the phones to use when a contact has multiple phones. -Create & use message templates. On iPad, you can only send group iMessage and group email.

Drive Monster Truck

Normally $1.99.

Drive Monster Truck in this awesome game. Jump and be best driver out there! Sometimes you need to lean your Truck front or back to jump and land on the ground! You have 3 Tracks to choose from, 3 Worlds In Game, choose on that suit you the best! Left side controls are for back/brake and forward/gas. Right side controls are made to correct your landing to lean forward or backward.

Personal Money Manager

Normally $1.99.

Personal Money Manager is an integrated expense tracker designed to help you track your expenses, income, bills-due and account balances. It offers support for budgeting, and allows analysis of your expenses and income, including charts and graphs. Income and expenses:

– one balance for all transactions

– financial statement review on a display

– revenues and expenses management

– comfortable adding of new events

– filter of transactions according to dates

– every month review of statistics Exchange rate:

– main world currency

– some results at the same time

– fast access to selected currency

– the newest information Notes:

– provide with opportunity of keeping financial notes

– easy-to-use

– system of reminders

Best Memes

Normally $1.99.

Best Memes is a Universal App.you can create your funny meme images from your own pictures or from the ones suggested on the Home screen (you can add all images you want in there). Ten, after setting the top and bottom texts over your selected picture you can share them by Mail, SMS or by the social network apps installed on your device, like Facebook, Twitter, Google +, WhatsApp, etc. Share your funny memes on social networks, Mail and SMS.

Create memes from your own photos or by selecting picking one image from the Home screen.

Notes

Normally $1.99.

Notes is an app for you to store and edit notes on the cloud, it works with Parse backend so you won’t loose data even after an update, just login with your own username and password to access your notes. You can store Video, Audio, Image and Text notes with this app, all comes into a nice. Easily insert/update your notes, choose from Text, Video Image and Audio notes

Strong Room

Normally $1.99.

Strong Room is a Universal App.where you can store and manage all your logins for social networks or other websites (like credit card, web banking, online shops, etc.). You can add/edit/remove saved logins: add username, password, site name and icon. It has a button to show/hide passwords and a Create Password screen for you to generate passwords up to 30 characters, including numbers and specials. -NO web server needed

-Generate random passwords and copy them to Clipboard

-Save/edit logins – username, password, site name and icon

