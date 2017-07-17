The ‘most meaningful feature and technology upgrades in iPhone’s history’ are coming this year

Apple will likely celebrate the iPhone’s 10th birthday by releasing three models — which would be a first. The iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus will simply be iterations of the existing 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch iPhone designs we’ve had for a few years, while the iPhone 8 might have the “most meaningful feature and technology upgrades in iPhone’s history.”

That’s what Morgan Stanley’s Katy Huberty said about the iPhone 8 in a note to investors seen by Business Insider. Here’s the full quote:

In light of the most meaningful feature and technology upgrades in iPhone’s history – including OLED displays, wireless charging, and 3D sensors for AR – we believe it’s reasonable to assume the new, higher priced OLED iPhone ships in October rather than September.

Huberty seems to agree with most analysts that the iPhone 8 will be delayed, but the forecast is more optimist. Recent reports said the phone could see huge delays as manufacturers still experience yield issues.

Huberty says that the iPhone 8 sales might not even be counted in the September quarter, which might be weaker than expectations as a result. But the delay will drive sales in 2018, giving Apple big December and March quarters.

The analyst said the OLED iPhone could generate a “supercycle” for Apple if it’s desirable enough, and that other analysts’ estimates have not taken into account this potential supercycle.

Morgan Stanley appears to be very optimistic about Apple’s iPhone 8, giving Apple stock a “buy” rating with a stock target of $182, higher than the previous $177 target.