Weather Conditions

The Weather Channel provide a national and local weather forecast for cities. FEATURES – Weather supports geo-positioning, retrieving the latest weather conditions for your current location – An option to manually add your location – Add and track the weather conditions in multiple locations – Widgets for different locations – Hourly and weekly forecasts – Intuitive, seamless user interface – Weather benefits all known screen resolutions – Tap on the temperature to switch between Celsius and Fahrenheit

illi

illi is a polished one button platform puzzler. As the creature illi, you jump your way through a strange world where gravity follows you! Things you take for granted in your world is different here. illi travels through portals and enters barren worlds where she gathers light crystals that remain. The creature illi can bend the fabrics of the world and make gravity-defying jumps. Each new unique world introduces new mechanics, traps and obstacles, which will make each world a bigger and more difficult task than the last. – Brain-melting arcade-puzzle-platformer.

– Play as the fluffy, slug-goatish creature, illi.

– Travel through a beautiful, surrealistic universe.

– Take on 60 gravity defying levels!

– Over 170 quest’s to be completed. From us at Set Snail, we hope you enjoy the game.

EXIF Viewer

*** Featured by Apple on US and Canada Appstore ***

EXIF Viewer is beautiful App along with Photos Extension, Recent Photo’s EXIF Widget and iMessage App. It is well crafted app for professional photographers who are serious about their work. It’s an universal app, buy once, use on all your iOS devices (iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch). WHAT ARE FEATURES IN APP?

▸ App allows you to remove EXIF metadata including Photos GPS location known as Geotagging of photos.

▸ App displays EXIF metadata of any photo on your iOS device(s), Photo Stream or iCloud.

▸ Display EXIF tags like ISO,Shutter Speed,Focal length,Camera Model,Lens Model,Time stamp,Aperture,Shutter Count

▸ Ability to Zoom in photos,even with large size like 80 MB without loosing clarity / resolution.

▸ Re-order EXIF tags in the way you prefer & ability to hide EXIF tags that you don’t want to see.

▸ Select your preferred date formats (eg 1 day ago vs August 24th 2014 vs 24-08-2016 etc).

▸ You can optionally hide photos without EXIF metadata.

▸ Navigate quickly between next and previous photos in Exif detail screen by swiping right or left.

▸ App works great on landscape and portrait mode on iPads.

▸ App is optimised for all latest iOS Devices including iPhone 5SE,iPhone 6S,iPhone 6s+,iPad Mini,iPad air,iPad Pro.

▸ App also support 3D Touch on iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus (or newer device with 3D Touch support). Including Appshortcut to access “Favorites”,”Photostreams”,”Albums”,”All photos” quickly. Also Peek and POP functionality on ExifCards and photos in grid view.

▸ Ability to share Image with or without EXIF Metadata.

▸ Copy EXIF data to Clipboard (So that you can paste & share EXIF data as text in any other app).

▸ Most Messaging and Social networking apps remove EXIF Metadata from photos you send/receive. However, sending photos using Mail/ AirDrop retains or SD Card reader/Camera connection kit etc retains EXIF metadata. HOW TO REMOVE EXIF METADATA on iPhone or iPad using Exif Viewer app by Fluntro

You have option to remove EXIF data in two different ways

1) Overwrite newly created photo without EXIF data on original image (However other apps can revert back to original photo if needed)

2) Create duplicate copy of photo without EXIF details. (We also have option to remove original photo after duplicated copy is created) DIFFERENT TYPES OF VIEWS AVAILABLE ON EXIF VIEWER APP

1) EXIF Cards List view (as shown in screenshot), swipe to flip cards for Quick EXIF Details

2) Grid view

3) Map view shows cluster of photos on the map and view EXIF Details by tapping on photo (Satellite & Standard view) HOW TO REORDER OR HIDE EXIF TAGS IN EXIF VIEWER APP?

Go to Settings > Manage & reorder Exif data tags.Drag and drop items you want to reorder. Turn off EXIF tags you don’t want to see on EXIF Detail screen. HOW TO VIEW EXIF DATA USING EXIF VIEWER PHOTOS EXTENSION?

1) Open Native Photos App (or any other 3rd Party apps). Select desired photo (s) and tap on Share/Action button. Select ExifViewer app extension

2) Exif Viewer App extension with all EXIF details would be displayed.

3) Share photos with or without EXIF metadata or copy EXIF details to clipboard within Photos Extension. ▸ No in-app purchases will be added to this app in a future update. So all upcoming features will be free of cost. FAQ

Q1)What is EXIF Metadata?

EXIF “EXchangeable Image File Format”.

We quite often take pictures with our digital camera or phone. It always records and store a considerable amount of exif data within each image you take, which contains a lot information about your camera settings ( ISO, aperture, focal length, image size, shutter speed, camera model, lens model, GPS) date, time, location and many more.Viewing EXIF metadata tags is important for beginners and professional photographers alike, to understand and review what camera settings or softwares were used to create and edit photo.

Sea of Squares

Sea of Squares is a simple relaxing 3D puzzle game. Match two or more adjacent blocks of the same color to remove them up until you clear entire level. What could be easier? Huh! Try it on your iPad, iPhone or iPod and see how far you can get. Features: – Easy and fun to play.

– 3 difficulty modes from relaxing to challenging.

– 100+ colorful levels.

– Leaderboards to compete with other players. Important: Please note that you DON’T need to replay again the entire level when you can’t find any matching blocks! Simply use the reshuffle button (the third button in the top left corner) to re-colorize the blocks. Tips: – Try to only reshuffle colors if you can’t find a match.

– Always keep enough reshuffles to complete the level.

– The high score is the sum of all cleared level scores.

– Replay the level until you get the score you want.

– Leaderboard requires signing in to Game Center but you can cancel if you don’t want to. Happy playing!

Calc

Calc – Secret Calculator Photo & Video is the most easy to use app that hides your photos & videos behind a real working calculator. When people look at you phone they will think this app is just a normal calculator. What they won’t know is that you can enter a secret passcode to access your secret photos & videos! Look at our 5 star ratings and buy with confidence. This app icon looks like a real calculator so no one will suspect you’re trying to hide anything in the first place. FEATURES: • Discrete app icon

• Fully functional calculator

• Universal app – download it once and use it on all your Apple devices

• Import photos and videos from your Photo albums

• Export all photos and videos from this app as email or zip files to DropBox, Evernote etc.

• Connect your device to iTunes and download all your files to your computer

• Watch videos in landscape mode. Just rotate your device and the video orientation will change

• Create unlimited albums for your photos/videos (in-app)

• Move photos and videos back to your camera roll.

• Preview all photos and videos from with in the app

• All photos have zoom, swipe & slideshow features

• Zip entire folders or just the photos and videos you like.

• Change app theme to any color you like e.g. red, white, blue, yellow, green, purple, black, orange.

• Change photo creation date/time display

• Full Retina display support.

• App goes directly back to a calculator as soon as you close it NOTE: Your initial password is 1234 = (make sure you enter equals to sign right after entering 1234). Change your password under this apps setting after login NOTE: Due to restrictions beyond our control, we are unable to delete photos and videos from your device Camera Roll. Make sure you backup this app in your iTunes. If you delete this app without a backup then all data will be lost. UPLOAD / DOWNLOAD Secret Photos

The best way to add files to this app from your computer, whether using a Mac or a PC, is through the iTunes File Sharing panel using the following steps: – Connect your iOS device to your computer

– Open iTunes on your computer

– Click the small iPad / iPhone icon in the upper left corner, as if you were going to adjust the syncing settings

– Click the “Apps” button in the left sidebar that appears below the iPad info

– Scroll down in the main window to where it says “File Sharing”

– Choose Calc from the list of apps

– Click “Add…” in the panel that appears to the right to open a file browser

– Choose one or more files from the file browser

– The file transfer will start automatically, with a progress bar displaying at the top of the iTunes window

– When finished, you may disconnect your device and launch Calc

Poto

Great app for selfies! Take photos in high resolution with Poto’s 40 FREE filters! 30 FREE Nice Frames. FREE from Ad’s. App that allows you to shoot retro style photos. You can color and can add text to the image. You can also enhance and crop your image. So download now and enjoy all the frames and effects ;)

SquirrelWarz

“SquirrelWarz: The Cutest RTS the World Has Ever Seen” – theiphoneappreview.com

“…very pinnacle of the iPad RTS ” – geekdad.com/2014/08/real-time-strategy-with-squirrels The squirrels have organized and chosen you as their leader! Gather resources, protect your home tree, and reclaim your territory with your own loyal army of furry fighters. • Great for beginners new to real time strategy games.

• No ads.

• Beautiful hand-drawn and watercolor animations.

• Original soundtrack filled with melodicas, Marxophones, mouth harps and toy pianos.

• Easy to learn and filled with our fun sense of humor.

• Support for Game Center with Achievements and Leaderboards, with custom artwork for each one.

• iPhone and iPad support.

• No in app purchase. One price gets you 20 maps, and 2 breeds to play. From the creators of Bob’s Journey for the Sidekick… SquirrelWarz is a handcrafterd real time strategy mixed with casual game-play – perfect for short and addictive games on the go. We’ve taken the best parts of strategy games and combined them with hand-drawn squirrels and painted watercolor backgrounds. An army of squirrels is awaiting your orders. Do you have what it takes to lead your furry troops to victory?

Don’t Run With a Plasma Sword

Run to save the world in this humoristic tribute to retro sci-fi movies! A fun, challenging runner with tons of content!! Start with a simple combat runner and evolve your gameplay to ultimately navigate masterfully through challenging level configurations and boss fights!! – Over 700 000 downloads, 10 million games played!

– Featured by Apple!

– Covered on The Totally Rad Show!

– What the press has to say: 4.5/5 touch arcade “From presentation to gameplay to overall fun factor, DRWAPS simply shines” 4.5/5 iFanzine “DRWAPS is the kind of genre mashup gold that we need to see more often in the App Store” 4/5 appspy “DRWAPS’s book and try to provide an experience that goes beyond mindless platforming” 4/5 148Apps “DRWAPS is another solid endless runner with a little bit of action-platformer thrown in” 4.5/5 padgadget “DRWAPS is an action-packed infinite runner that fans of the genre won’t want to miss out on.” 5/5 iphonegameruk “November Game of the Month” 4.5/5 apptudes “gorgeous and full of personality, it effortlessly blends platforming, action, and RPG elements into a fantastically entertaining experience” 5/5 app-score “DRWAPS is yet another running game that has used the iPhone to the best of it’s ability” 4/5 touchgen “DRWAPS is a fun entry in the endless running genre that brings both storyline, and humour to the table” 4/5 modojo “We grew tired of “runners” months ago, but DRWAPS renewed our faith in these types of games” 4.5/5 iPhone Alley “the amount of content that’s here is enough to satisfy any casual gamer or the ideal hardcore” 4.5/5 crasymikeapps “DRWAPS is a side scrolling platformer with more personality than most, leveraging excellent graphics and in depth gameplay” 4/5 iphoneappreviews “DRWAPS is one of those games that keeps your coming back for more, even once all upgrades are purchased” 4/5 AppsJP 4.5/5 backtothegeek “If you like runners, jump on it” ————————- For a long time Cornelius has been working at the local comic books stand shop. For about as long, he’s been daydreaming about how somehow, someday, he’d become a Hero. After all, wasn’t what the fortune cookie was saying, right? … right? Fortunately the Aliens invasion would come just in time to provide with this opportunity… Don’t Run is a breathtaking, retro sci-fi, combat based, funny sidescroller with tons of content. Anyway, what more can you ask for than running with a plasma sword, slicing-up invading aliens? ————- Main Features ————- – Universal App

– Retina display

– 5 environments: City, Factory, Mother ship, Alien Planet, Tandoori Moon

– 2 Game Modes:

– Story mode with fixed game progression, save points, boss fights and 3-stars rating system

– Endless mode with 4 levels of difficulty, random map generation and objectives to accomplish

– Did we say it? Boss fights!

– Breathtaking action! Hundreds of small hand crafted map sections put together dynamically to make sure to bring out a maximum of diversity and generate a controlled difficulty progression.

– A unique 3 buttons contextual controls scheme: jump, slide, slash which becomes double jump, dive and dash in the air

– Several types of monster with their own gameplay, traps to avoid, power-ups and rewards to collect

– Upgrades! Collect xp in game to level up your avatar on skills and avatar customization

– Game Center leaderboard and achievements

– Comic storyboards

– Awesome soundtrack and sound effects

– 2 supported languages, English and French

