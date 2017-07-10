LG G6 mini teaser video reveals the phone will launch on July 11th

While Samsung is gearing up to launch its massive Galaxy Note 8, LG is taking a different approach. There have been rumors concerning a miniature LG G6 for several months now, but over the weekend, the smartphone maker shared a teaser video on its YouTube channel seemingly confirming a full reveal on July 11th. Furthermore, the company provided a hint at the name of the unannounced phone.

As Android Headlines points out, the first whispers of a mini LG G6 arose back in April, when TechnoBuffalo got its hands on an internal document that detailed the smaller phone. According to that document, the LG G6 mini (which has since been referred to as the LG Q6 by Evan Blass on Twitter), will feature a 5.4-inch display, 18.5:9 aspect ratio, 3GB of RAM and a 13-megapixel camera.

If LG does end up going with the LG Q6 name, it will signal a shift in naming conventions for the company. Last year’s mini G5 carried the name LG G5 SE, which didn’t exactly roll off the tongue. But the description of the teaser video carries a few clues that can’t be ignored: “A full, exQuisite view is what you need,” it reads. “Q-rious?” Not exactly subtle, but it’s pretty clear that “Q” will be in the name.

LG didn’t announce a time for the reveal, but however the company chooses to announce it, expect to see the unveiling of the LG Q6 tomorrow, on July 11th. We’ll learn more about specs and pricing then, as well as which markets LG plans to launch the miniature phone in. Watch the teaser below: