There’s no Game Over in the hottest upcoming Nintendo Switch game of 2017

What if there was no Game Over feature in a Super Mario game? Is it even possible? Apparently, the answer is yes, as Nintendo confirmed there won’t be a Game Over state in the hotly anticipated Switch game Super Mario Odyssey.

Nintendo confirmed that there’s no Game Over in a tweet on its Japanese account, Polygon reports.

Super Mario Odyssey game producer Yoshiaki Koizumi told Polygon at E3 in June that Nintendo modified the lives system in the upcoming Mario game. “We also wanted people to be able to, you know, you get into a kingdom and you can just kind of continually keep going through that kingdom without being pulled out, so that was why we kind of wanted to get rid of the lives idea,” he said at the time. It appears that Nintendo is indeed following through.

Instead of losing a life, Mario will lose 10 coins every time he “dies.” However, no matter how many times Mario succumbs, you won’t have to worry about a Game Over message.

So, what happens if you don’t have enough coins to fund your next revival? Apparently, you can still play the game without worrying about a complete Game Over. However, you’ll probably need to grab plenty of coins to make sure there won’t be any type of down time.

In a regular Mario game, if you were to run out of lives, you’d still be able to pick up from the latest flagpole checkpoint, which isn’t too bad. The checkpoint system is still there in this Mario game for the Nintendo Switch, but it’s unclear exactly how it’ll work.

Super Mario Odyssey launches on October 27th, but you can already preorder it on Amazon — and Prime subscribers save 20%.