Watch today’s ‘Splatoon 2’ Nintendo Direct live stream right here

With just over two weeks to go until the launch of Splatoon 2 on the Switch, Nintendo is streaming what we assume will be the final Nintendo Direct for the game before its release. Save for Super Mario Odyssey, Splatoon 2 might be the most anticipated Switch game yet to come out this year. On Thursday morning at 10 AM ET, Nintendo is going to reveal some new features that will be coming in the sequel.

At this point, we’ve already had a chance to participate in a multiplayer Global Testfire, we got a glimpse of the single-player mode during a previous Direct and Nintendo showed off the cooperative Salmon Run mode at E3 2017. We’ll just have to tune in to see what hasn’t been revealed yet:

Nintendo is referring to this Direct as a “refresher,” so while there will certainly be a few interesting tidbits we haven’t seen before, the company will also likely spend a chunk of the stream going over all of the modes, weapons and maps that have already been discussed in previous videos. After all, this will likely be Nintendo’s last chance to talk about the game before it launches.

Finally, while it doesn’t seem very likely so close to launch, there’s a chance that Nintendo will take this opportunity to announce another Global Testfire, giving Switch owners one final chance to demo the game before it arrives on July 21st. Either way, we’re excited to see what Nintendo has in store today.