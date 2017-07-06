Nokia partners with Zeiss to make smartphone cameras great again

The old Nokia partnered with Zeiss in the past for its mobile cameras, and the new company wants to do the same thing. This time around, Zeiss optics will power Android devices made by HMD Global, the owner of the Nokia brand.

According to HMD, this is an exclusive collaboration that will bring Zeiss innovation to future Nokia handsets. It’s unclear at this time what devices will get Zeiss optics in the future, but Nokia has at least two flagship devices in the works that should compete against the iPhone 8 and flagship Android handsets this year. At least, that’s what rumors say.

Nokia, meanwhile, has only launched three Android devices this year, and they’re all entry-level to mid-range models.

HMD said it inked a long-term agreement with Zeiss, that builds on the Nokia’s previous relationship with the camera experts. The two companies will work together on a variety of technologies to improve imaging performance, including “software, services, through to screen quality, and optic design.”

“Collaborating with ZEISS is an important part of our commitment to always deliver the very best experience for our customers,” HMD Global Arto Nummela said. “Our fans want more than a great smartphone camera, they want a complete imaging experience that doesn’t just set the standard but redefines it. Our fans expect it and, together with ZEISS, we’re delivering it – co-developed imaging excellence for all.”

Will the rumored Nokia 9 and Nokia 8 be the first to ship with Zeiss cameras? We have no idea, but rumors say these devices will have dual lens cameras on the back, just like this year’s most exciting smartphones.