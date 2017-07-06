Don’t freak out about the Google Pixel’s Android update problem

Some Google Pixel phones appear to suffer from some kind of strange Android update issue. But the problem seems to be limited, and it’ll certainly be fixed in the near future. So there’s no reason to freak out about it.

Google just released the July edition of its monthly security updates, and some Pixel owners discovered they could not install the update after it’s downloaded over the air (OT). An error displaying a “Couldn’t update” message says there’s some sort of an installation problem, and the security patch upgrade will not go forward.

The update only measures 61.1MB (70.1MB for the Pixel XL), so don’t expect any new features. It’s just the regular security release that arrives every month.

Google is aware of the issue, Android Police notes and it’s fixing the matter. Once the fix is in place, you’ll probably have to redownload the release and install it.

The report also says that only that Pixel units are affected at this time, which means you shouldn’t run into this issue on the bigger Pixel XL.

Furthermore, it appears that the problem was narrowed down only to specific Pixel models, including units on T-Mobile, Project Fi, and Rogers that have downloaded build number NKG47M. International and Verizon phones can install the update without issues.