We’ll all win when the next-gen Galaxy Note 8 and iPhone 8 cameras go to war

The Galaxy Note 8 will be the first Samsung flagship to feature a dual lens camera on the back. Samsung recently announced that all its phone cameras will receive Isocell branding, revealing in the process that the Galaxy Note 8’s camera might be called Isocell Dual. A new report now lists some of the camera specs for the phone, suggesting that the Galaxy Note 8 should be a formidable iPhone 8 adversary in the coming camera war.

According to an internal document supposedly seen by SamMobile, the Isocell Dual sensors will come with various features including depth sensing, optical zoom, and enhanced low-light capabilities.

The Isocell Dual sensors should offer bokeh effects similar to what’s already available on the iPhone 7 Plus, which isn’t very surprising. The iPhone 8 and iPhone 7s Plus will also offer similar blur effects, if not better than what we already have on the iPhone 7 Plus. Both handsets are expected to feature dual lens cameras, complete with various improvements on the hardware and software sides.

A previous report said the Galaxy Note 8 will feature two 13-megapixel sensors on the back, and that the rear camera will support 3x optical zoom. These details are yet to be confirmed though, so we can’t say for certain. The iPhone 7 Plus’s camera has 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and a telephoto cameras and supports 2x optical zoom.

The Galaxy Note 8 should be announced during a press event in late August, and hit stores at some point in September, likely well ahead of the iPhone 8’s arrival.