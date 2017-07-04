The iPhone 8’s signature feature is going to cost extra

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 7s series coming this fall will share several key design and hardware features, although it’s the iPhone 8 that’ll be crowned the best iPhone of the year thanks to a few exclusive tricks. However, to take advantage of one of the signature features shared by all three new iPhones, a new report suggests that you’ll have to pay extra.

The Apple insider who shared a bunch of new details about the iPhone 8 and iPhone 7s earlier this week also made a few predictions regarding the new phones’ wireless charging features that were not covered by initial reports. MacRumors got its hands on the full text that explains how wireless charging will work on the upcoming iPhones.

The best thing about Ming-Chi Kuo’s report is that it seems to confirm what we’ve heard before. All of Apple’s 2017 iPhones will have glass sandwich designs to enable wireless charging. The analyst said the iPhone 8 and iPhone 7s will support WPC-standard wireless charging, meaning that it’ll work with the Qi wireless charging standard.

However, that doesn’t mean Apple will bundle wireless chargers with each new iPhones. Instead, Apple will sell these accessories separately, which is also what other smartphone makers have done with their wireless charging-capable devices. The price for wireless charging accessories for the iPhone wasn’t mentioned.

Finally, Kuo said that Apple will continue to bundle the same 5W power adapter with USB-A found in all iPhones to date. A USB-A to Lightning cable will be a standard accessory, even if the iPhone 8’s Lightning port will support USB-C power delivery. That means you’ll also have to pay extra for USB-C charging on the iPhone 8.