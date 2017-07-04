New case leaks give us another peek at Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8

The questions surrounding Samsung’s upcoming new Galaxy Note 8 continues to become less of a mystery with each passing day. Following a string of specs leaks, BGR exclusively leaked the Note 8’s final design late last month. According to our sources, Samsung’s upcoming new flagship phablet will feature a look similar to the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, but with a few key refinements. The screen-to-body ratio will likely be even more impressive on the Galaxy Note 8 than the 83% figure Samsung achieved on the S8 duo, and there will be a new dual-lens camera setup on the back. Sadly, there’s still a fingerprint scanner on the back as well, and it’s still peculiarly positioned next to the camera cluster.

We’ve seen it before but as hot as Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Note 8 is shaping up to be, it can’t hurt to take another look. Now, thanks to a pair of Note 8 case leaks, we can do just that.

We have two recent leaks to share that show renders of Samsung’s unreleased Galaxy Note 8 in third-party cases. The first comes from a Weibo user whose name translates to “I ice universe,” and he’s been known in the past to be the source of genuine leaks. This time around, he has a number of renders from a case maker called Senfeng that give us a pretty clear look at the front of the Note 8, as well as the camera and fingerprint sensor cluster on the back.

The same Weibo user also shared a series of actual photos of a third-party Galaxy Note 8 case, and it reinforces the design elements we’ve seen leak a number of times now.

And finally, he posted one last render of the bottom of the Note 8 in a third-party protective case.

If that last image turns out to be the real deal, it reaffirms the notion that Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 will retain the 3.5mm headphone jack. We all know it’s on borrowed time, of course, but at least it has a stay of execution for the time being.

Samsung is expected to unveil the new Galaxy Note 8 in late August ahead of its release in early September.