The latest Galaxy Note 8 leak backs up our worst fears about the phone

Whether they know it or not, Apple and Samsung are locked in a battle of leaks that involves their upcoming flagship devices: the iPhone 8 and the Galaxy Note 8. Over the past several weeks, images and reports spoiling the unannounced devices have been appearing online at an unprecedented rate, to the point where we can form a relatively complete picture of both phones with the information we have.

On Monday morning, the battle raged on as KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo offered ten predictions for the iPhone 8 and the CEO of accessory maker Slickwraps shared a render of the Note 8.

This is the Note 8 render that Slickwraps CEO Jonathan Endicott tweeted out on Monday morning:

Working hard on the Note 8. pic.twitter.com/L74LqCWkez — Jonathan Endicott (@headslickwrap) July 3, 2017

It’s not the most detailed Galaxy Note 8 leak we’ve seen (far from it, in fact), but it does look nearly identical to the design we exclusively shared at the end of last month. The leaked design that we shared was based on factory schematics, so either the Slickwraps CEO has the same source, or multiple sources have gotten access to the same design. Either way, if a manufacturer is confident enough with a leak to use it to begin to design accessories, it gives some added credence to the leak.

Furthermore, the same design appeared in a tweet from OnLeaks last month as well. While the design of the Note 8 is still officially unknown, the leaks are starting to form a more complete image in recent days. Unfortunately, that also means more evidence that the fingerprint sensor will be situated on the back of the Note 8, as Samsung likely wasn’t able to get the tech ready to put it in the screen in time.