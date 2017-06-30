Why the iPhone 8 will be even more powerful than you might think

Forget the Galaxy S8, the OnePlus 5, and any other top Android handsets that features the exact same specs. The iPhone 8 will be the most powerful smartphone on the market when it launches later this year. In fact, the iPhone 7s may deliver the same tremendous performance too. And we already have evidence to prove it.

The guys over at Tech Insights analyzed the A10X chip found in the brand new 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros and discovered that it’s unlike the A10 Fusion chip in one major way.

The A10X is Apple’s first 10nm chip, which is a surprise, considering that Apple introduces new chip technology alongside a new iPhone. We would have expected the A10X CPU to be built on the same 16nm tech as the A10 Fusion that powers the iPhone 7 series.

As soon as the new iPad Pros were launched a few weeks ago, we learned they are capable of delivering monster performance both when it comes to single-core and multi-core Geekbench 4 scores, which topped 3900 and 9300, respectively, going almost into MacBook Pro territory.

The Galaxy S8, OnePlus 5, and all the other Android devices built on 10nm chips get scores of over 2000 (single-core) and 6100 (multi-core). That’s significantly lower than the 10nm A10X chip’s performance.

Comparatively, the 2016 iPhone 7 Plus outperforms 2017 Android rivals in single-core tests, hitting more than 3500 points, while multi-core scores almost reaching 6000.

Now, the A11 chip that’ll likely power the iPhone 8 and iPhone 7s will also be built on TSMC’s 10nm technology. It may not be similar to the A10X, but it’ll likely produce amazing results in benchmarks. And that will probably translate into a great overall user experience, consistent with its predecessors.

Tech Insights full analysis of the A10X is available at this link.