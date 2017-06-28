Samsung already showed us the Note 8’s dual-camera setup

The Galaxy Note 8 will be Samsung’s first flagship to sport a dual camera on the back, and that’s hardly a secret. We’ve seen a bunch of images and renders that seem to confirm the feature, and Samsung’s latest announcement practically tells us that Samsung is going to stick a dual camera on the back of its next flagship.

At MWC 2017 Shanghai, Samsung announced the Isocell image sensor brand. If you think Isocell sounds familiar, that’s because Samsung first introduced Isocell technology back in 2013, and it has been making Isocell smartphones cameras ever since.

However, Samsung is ready to bet big on the Isocell brand, and we’ll probably see Isocell sensors in other smartphones, not just Galaxy-branded ones.

In its announcement, Samsung identified four distinct Isocell sub-brands, including Isocell Bright, Isocell Fast, Isocell Slim, and Isocell Dual, as follows:

ISOCELL Bright sensors deliver bright and sharp images with high color fidelity and reduced noise in low-light environments

ISOCELL Fast sensors provide fast autofocus onto still or moving objects even when dark

ISOCELL Slim sensors adopt the smallest pixel sizes available in the market at 0.9-1.0um, yet produce high-quality images for the slimmest devices

ISOCELL Dual sensors can be mixed and matched in various combinations on consumer devices to bring about features demanded in the latest dual camera trend

What interests us most is that Isocell Dual sensor, that’s probably going to be used in the Galaxy Note 8 this year. After all, there’s no better promotion for the Isocell sensors than to use them in Samsung’s own flagship handsets.

That also means you should expect more Isocell talk from Samsung in the future, given that Samsung is really interested in turning it into a recognized brand.