Borrowing the iPhone’s design wasn’t enough, so Google found a new way for the Pixel to copy Apple

If you’re an aspiring photographer looking to get more free exposure, Google’s got your back. Late last week, Google announced on its Product Forums that it needs more photos for its Chromecast Backdrop, and that’s where your amazing photo-taking skills come in. However, there’s a slight catch: You need to buy a Pixel phone if you don’t already own one.

For those of you who either don’t own a Chromecast or do and still don’t know what a Backdrop is, it’s basically a screensaver for your Chromecast, cycling through photos when the device isn’t in use.

Google wants to use this as an opportunity to highlight the Pixel’s camera, so images taken with any other kind of camera won’t be accepted. Google’s main rival does have a rather popular “Shot on iPhone” campaign that promotes the idea that iPhones can take great pictures and videos, and Google seems to want to counter Apple’s camera-focused ads with a marketing stunt of its own.

Google provided a list of tips for any photographers who want to participate in the competition:

Suggested Content: Landscapes, Macro, Nature, Animals, Abstract, Life, Cities, Buildings, Textures

No people, logos, watermarks or branding

Landscape orientation works best

Family friendly: these photos will be seen on millions of devices

Finally, in order to enter the competition, you should send the images to Google’s Instagram, Twitter, or Google+ accounts using the hashtag #teampixel. There aren’t any physical prizes for this contest, but you will have the chance to have your art displayed on millions of TVs across the globe.