New Galaxy Note 8 leaks show a design that’s even hotter than the Galaxy S8

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Note 8 during an event in New York City in August event, reports said a few days ago, which means we’re probably going to see more Note 8 leaks in the coming weeks. A couple of images originating in Asia were shared on social media, teasing what appears to be an even more impressive Infinity display design for the new Note handset. That’s right, it looks like Samsung managed to take its stunning Galaxy S8 design and make it even more impressive.

Known as Ice Universe, a prominent leaker who releases unconfirmed information about upcoming devices quite regularly posted a couple of new Galaxy Note 8 images on Weibo and Twitter.

We’re still looking at screen protectors in these two pictures, which is a pretty common type of leak, especially for this year’s Samsung’s flagships. We saw similar leaks before the Galaxy S8 was unveiled, with one accessory maker bringing similar designs to MWC 2017, more than a month before the phone was actually released.

These images indicate the phone will have extremely thin bezels on the top and bottom, and no bezels at all on the sides, where the screen will curve just like on the Galaxy S8. In other words, it’s safe to say the Galaxy Note 8 will be a bigger Galaxy S8 version that’s slightly larger than the Galaxy S8+.

Sadly, we don’t have pictures of the actual Galaxy Note 8 phone. The device is expected to have a dual-lens camera on the back, placed in a central position. The phone’s fingerprint sensor should be positioned below the camera, since rumors suggest Samsung had to ditch plans to integrate it into the display.

The Galaxy Note 8 should be unveiled during the last week of August, according to multiple reports, with August 26 being one likely launch date for the handset.