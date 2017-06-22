Android O’s final name may have just been uncovered

Google recently confirmed what we all suspected, that Android O is Android 8.0, but we still lack an official dessert name for the new update. Android 8.0 should be released this summer, possibly as soon as the first half of August, which means Google should tell us what the “O” stands for in the coming weeks. In the meantime, a report claims to have uncovered the final name of Android 8.0. Before you get too excited, no, it isn’t Android Oreo.

Looking at Android 8.0’s code, Myce discovered clues as to what Android O will be called.

The site found oc-dev mentioned a bunch of times in the code, which seems to be in line with former branch names used by Google. oc-dev is also referred to as OC-MR1 in messages related to Android O. Here’s an image that highlights all these “OC” sightings:

Image Source: Myce

So what does “OC” stand for? Oatmeal Cookie might be the most likely possibility. Android 8.0 Oatmeal Cookie would, therefore, be the final name of Google’s next major mobile OS release, assuming that Myce connected the dots accurately. It’s not exciting as Android 8.0 Oreo, which is probably the most talked about name Android O could receive. However, it’s also a name that would require a partnership with the maker of the famous cookie.

Ultimately, it doesn’t really matter what the “O” stands for, but it’s still an intriguing detail that has sparked plenty of speculation. Business as usual, you could say, as this happens with every major Android release.