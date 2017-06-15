Here are all 47 things Uber is going to change to try to be less horrible

Huge changes are afoot for troubled ride hailing startup Uber. After years of missteps, detailed complaints from current and former employees, and a CEO that can’t seem to get out of his own way, the company’s board declared this week that it would adopt all 47 recommendations from an independent analysis of Uber’s internal culture, policies, and structure. The list is long and addresses everything from the role of CEO Travis Kalanick to the topic of intimate relationships between employees, and even at what time the company holds its catered dinners. Here’s the rundown.
Most of these items are self-explanatory, but I’ve added brief descriptions to the ones that are a bit unclear from their title. If you want to dive deeper, you can check out the full report (PDF here) and read detailed explanations of each recommendation.
- Review and Reallocate the Responsibilities of Travis Kalanick
- Use the Chief Operating Officer Search to Identify Candidates Who Can Help Address These Recommendations
- Use Performance Reviews to Hold Senior Leaders Accountable
- Increase the Profile of Uber’s Head of Diversity and the Efforts of His Organization
- Employment Actions – Making HR responsible following through on employee actions as determined by the board.
- Enhance the Independence of the Board
- Install an Independent Chairperson of the Board
- Create an Oversight Committee
- Use Compensation to Hold Senior Leaders Accountable
- Nominate a Senior Executive Team Member to Oversee Implementation of any Recommendations
- Implement Enhancements to the Audit Committee
- Implement Enhancements to Uber’s Internal Controls
- Human Resources Record-Keeping – HR will use “complaint-tracking software” to keep detailed archives of all employee complaints.
- Track Agreements with Employees – HR will also archive settlement and separation agreements reached with employees.
- Reformulate Uber’s 14 Cultural Values
- Mandatory Leadership Training For Key Senior Management/Senior Executive Team Members
- Mandatory Human Resources Training
- Mandatory Manager Training
- Interview Training
- An “Owner” of Resources-Related Policies Should be Identified or Hired
- Increase Management Support for Human Resources
- Provide a Robust and Effective Complaint Process
- Establish Protocols with Respect to Escalating Complaints
- Devote Adequate Staff and Resources to Human Resources
- Establish an Employee Diversity Advisory Board
- Regularly Publish Diversity Statistics
- Target Diverse Sources of Talent
- Utilize Blind Resume Review
- Adopt a Version of the “Rooney Rule” – Require each group of candidates for any position to include one woman and one underrepresented minority.
- Adopt and Promote a Sponsorship Program
- Recognize and Support Employee Diversity Efforts
- Recognize Managers for their Diversity Efforts
- Review Benefits Offerings
- Unconscious Bias Review
- Coordinate Efforts – Require various departments to have a dialogue with the Head of Diversity regarding inclusion efforts.
- Solicit Feedback from Employees
- EEO Policies – Updated versions of Uber’s discrimination and harassment policies.
- Prohibit Romantic or Intimate Relationships Between Individuals in a Reporting Relationship
- Institute and Enforce Clear Guidelines on Alcohol Consumption and the Use of Controlled Substances.
- Remove Transfer Barriers
- Modify Uber’s Performance Review Process
- Make Promotion Requirements Clearer
- Flexible Work – Allowing remote work where applicable and flexible hours.
- Catered Dinner – Move the dinners to a time where more employees can actually attend.
- Even Application of Policies and Practices
- Address Employee Retention
- Review and Assess Uber’s Pay Practices