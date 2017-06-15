Here are all 47 things Uber is going to change to try to be less horrible

Huge changes are afoot for troubled ride hailing startup Uber. After years of missteps, detailed complaints from current and former employees, and a CEO that can’t seem to get out of his own way, the company’s board declared this week that it would adopt all 47 recommendations from an independent analysis of Uber’s internal culture, policies, and structure. The list is long and addresses everything from the role of CEO Travis Kalanick to the topic of intimate relationships between employees, and even at what time the company holds its catered dinners. Here’s the rundown.

Most of these items are self-explanatory, but I’ve added brief descriptions to the ones that are a bit unclear from their title. If you want to dive deeper, you can check out the full report (PDF here) and read detailed explanations of each recommendation.