New Model 3 pictures and video emerge online

It’s getting close to crunch time for Tesla. After years of anticipation, Tesla Model 3 — the company’s first EV marketed for the mainstream — will enter mass production in July. And even though Tesla has a track record of missing production deadlines, the company maintains that mass production will begin on time next month. What’s more, Tesla still maintains that Model 3 deliveries will begin shipping out to early reservation holders before the end of the year.

With mass production right around the corner, Tesla has bumped up its road testing of Model 3 prototypes. In turn, the frequency of Model 3 sightings out in the wild has increased considerably in recent weeks. Over the past few days alone, there have been at least three different Model 3 sightings, including a black Model 3 emblazoned with a James Bone inspired “007” sticker on the window.

First up, we have a new video of a white Model 3 out on the open road in and around the Bay Area. The video doesn’t reveal too much of anything new, but it nonetheless provides us with some crisp footage of the Model 3 from a variety of angles.

Up next, there have been some sightings of a black Model 3 cruising around Tesla’s home base. First, some photos for your viewing enjoyment.

Meet Candidate 007 (sequel) : Geeky radio amateur on the loose and/or enhanced DAB experience ? Feat. #Model3 #Tesla pic.twitter.com/Xf0V7C3CGk — Tesla Owners Club BE (@TeslaClubBE) June 8, 2017

And second, some video of the same black Model 3 in action.

@slcuervo Yo también pude mirar a este candidato #model3 en Palo Alto,

CA pic.twitter.com/aeKcousKnc — Antonio Orta (@AntonioOrta2) June 8, 2017

What’s more, footage a silver Model 3 driving down the highway also emerged earlier this week.

And last but not least, we have a black Model 3 cruising around with a 007 sticker on the side.