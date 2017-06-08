The Galaxy Note 8’s most exciting features may have been detailed in a new report

The Galaxy Note 8 represents Samsung’s next major smartphone launch, a device that should “fix” the reputation of this particular handset line. The Note 8 is supposed to be a bigger version of the Galaxy S8 launched earlier this year, sporting an Infinity display and support for an S Pen stylus. But the phone won’t just be an oversized version of the Galaxy S8 — we already have that, and it’s called the Galaxy S8+. A new report says the Galaxy S8 will have at least one distinctive feature, maybe two.

A new report from Korean site Newsis says that the Galaxy Note 8 will have a dual lens camera on the back. A Samsung official familiar with the matter supposedly said the handset’s design will change slightly, and a near-final version is being tweaked right now. The phone is expected to resemble the Galaxy S8+ in terms of size, with a display that’s just 0.1-inch larger.

The phone will have the expected 18.5:9 screen ratio, which we’ll see on more full-screen devices this year.

The report also delivers one piece of troubling news. Samsung is expected to place the fingerprint sensor under the display, but that decision is not yet final. Apparently, Samsung is still having problems with this type technology. Apple is also going to place the Touch ID sensor under the iPhone 8’s screen using proprietary technology, but various reports said the process is challenging and may lead to delays.

The Galaxy S8 was also supposed to have a dual camera, but that feature was scrapped as it was dependent on the success of integrating a fingerprint sensor into the phone’s screen. Those rumors were not confirmed by Samsung, but leaked images showed a Galaxy S8 prototype featuring a dual lens camera and no fingerprint sensor on the back.