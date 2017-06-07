Brand new iPhone 8 case leak tells us the same old story

Out of the three iPhones, Apple is going to unveil this fall, one will deliver a brand new design, while the other two will be “boring” S versions of the iPhone 7. The iPhone 8 has been featured in many leaks so far, and a set of new images tell the same exciting deign story.

Posted on SlashLeak the images show a protective case for the handset complete with measurements — that’s 145 x 73 x 9mm. Image Source: SlashLeaks

The slim case has cutouts for the iPhone 8’s vertical dual lens camera on the back, but there’s no central cutout that would indicate the presence of a Touch ID sensor. As a reminder, the iPhone 8 leaks we’ve seen so far can be divided into two major categories when it comes to Touch ID design. Most of them suggest the fingerprint sensor will stay on the front side of the device, and that it’ll probably be embedded in the display. Some of them show an iPhone 8 design that features a Touch ID sensor on the back, or the design we absolutely hate.

Image Source: SlashLeaks

The case also suggests that the power button will be slightly longer on the iPhone 8. That’s one design detail we keep seeing in leaks, although we have no explanation for it at this time.

It’s unclear where the images come from, and who made this particular protective case. But it’s likely we’ll see more case designs as we get closer to the iPhone 8’s launch.

Image Source: SlashLeaks

Other reports on Wednesday said that Samsung Display will start production of OLED screens for the iPhone later this month, with a different leak offering schematics of the final iPhone 8 and iPhone 7s designs.