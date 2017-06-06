Here’s what people are saying about Apple’s first new product line since 2015

When Tim Cook took the stage to wrap up the WWDC 2017 keynote on Monday with one final announcement, he clearly had saved the most interesting for last. The HomePod isn’t Apple’s first entry into the high-end home audio market — the iPod Hi-Fi is still fresh in the memory of many Apple fans — but it is the first Siri-enabled device meant to occupy a place on your countertop or coffee table. These are uncharted waters for both Apple and its quirky virtual assistant, and even if the HomePod is currently being pitched primarily to music lovers, it’s also an exciting device for smart home diehards and gadget lovers in general. So, what are people saying about it? I’m so glad you asked…
Opinions are, as you might expect, quite varied. This always happens during a product announcement, and Apple’s pricing is always a hot topic during these events. As for the HomePod, some find it absolutely mind-blowingly awesome:
And there are an equal number of people who think it’s just a bit waste of money:
But at the end of the day, all we really care about is how quickly the internet can turn any given announcement into a huge joke. That didn’t take very long with the HomePod, and there’s plenty to enjoy:
Combining all of these scorching hot takes into one cohesive opinion is tough, but we’re going to go with: Apple’s HomePod is a roll of toilet paper wrapped in thread, that costs way too much, but sounds totally amazing.