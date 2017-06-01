Here’s a gorgeous iPhone 8 concept that Apple could never make

The iPhone 8 continues to be one of the hottest topics in the tech world, and today we’ve got another interesting concept to look at, one that proposes an amazing design. But sadly, it’s probably this new concept iPhone 8 features a design that Apple will likely never actually make.

Concocted by designer David Chapman as the “iPhone Pro,” this iPhone 8 device looks very much like an iPhone 7. If it were not for the all-screen design and the rear camera, you might think this is indeed an iPhone 7 variation. And that’s precisely what makes this iPhone 8 concept unlikely.

Sure, Apple will adopt an all-screen design for the iPhone 8, and eliminate the physical home button in the process. And sure, the phone will have a vertical dual camera on the back. But what Chapman gets wrong here based on the many iPhone 8 rumors and leaks from reputable sources, is the phone’s rear design.

The iPhone 8 is expected to support wireless charging, a first for Apple. That means the phone’s shell can’t be made out of metal. All reports do say the phone will feature a glass sandwich design consisting of a stainless steel chassis that houses all the internal components, sandwiched between two sheets of 2.5D glass.

After seeing tons of #iPhone8 #iPhonePro mockups, I decided to make one that maintains Ive’s desire for symmetry. pic.twitter.com/oE2JiHByJt — David Chapman (@DaveChap) May 31, 2017

With metal out of the picture, those hideous antenna bands will also disappear, and they’re likely to be replaced with tiny antenna bands on the edges, similar to what Apple did with the iPhone 4 and iPhone 5 — those iPhones also had a glass sandwich design.

There are other details in Chapman’s designs that do not jibe with more recent rumors. The camera flash should be placed between the two rear cameras, the power button should be slightly longer, and the front-facing camera and sensors should “protrude” into the top side of the display. At least there’s no fingerprint sensor on the back, though.

As for the screen design Chapman imagines, we’re looking at a display that resembles the LG G6 and the Galaxy S8, although the top and bottom bezels appear to be even smaller.