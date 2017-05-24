You can try Xbox One’s ‘Netflix for games’ right now

What if you could pay a monthly fee and consume as much Xbox One digital content you’d want to? Microsoft already thought of that. It’s called Game Pass, a Netflix-style gaming service that Microsoft announced a few months ago, and which is getting ready for mass consumption. In fact, you can try it right now as long as you have an Xbox Live Gold subscription.

Game Pass costs $10 a month and should launch on June 1st for anyone interested in such a gaming membership. The subscription gives you access to play games from a library of select titles for as long as you want. Just make sure you keep paying the monthly subscription fee.

Like Netflix, Game Pass will offer unlimited access to its library, but that’s where the similarities end. The games you can choose from will be downloaded to your system. So don’t worry about streaming games to your console.

Should you want to purchase any of the games that you access via Game Pass, you’ll get an “exclusive” discount while you’re a subscriber.

Initially, there will be more than 100 games available, but Microsoft plans to add new titles in the future as it removes others.

If you’re an Xbox Live Gold member, you can get your free 14-day Game Pass trial right now. GameSpot reports that T-Mobile subscribers will actually get a one-month free trial at some point in June. So you might be better off waiting for that offer to kick in instead.

The list of games included in the Xbox One Game Pass offer is available at this link.