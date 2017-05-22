Leak shows upcoming new Galaxy S8 version that’s missing every signature S8 feature

Samsung’s new Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are by far the hottest Android phones on the planet right now for so many reasons. The new flagship phones feature Samsung’s best Android software yet, and they’re also the most powerful smartphones that Samsung has ever released. But software and performance obviously aren’t the first things that come to mind when people think of the Galaxy S8. Instead, it’s the gorgeous curved design and Samsung’s stunning Infinity Display, which occupies an impressive 83% of the Galaxy S8’s front side.

Well, it turns out there’s a new version of the Galaxy S8 that looks like it may be launching soon, and it trades in two defining features from the original models for a new feature that some users will love even more.

Don't Miss : The best new features in Android O have nothing to do with Android O

Remember back when Samsung used to release 437 different versions of each of its flagship phones? Thankfully those days are over, but there’s one alternate version that has still managed to stick around following Samsung’s shift in strategy. That’s right, the rugged “Active” versions of Samsung’s Galaxy S flagships are still popular options at AT&T each year, and it appears as though the trend will continue in 2017.

Reports in recent weeks have suggested that Samsung is working on a Galaxy S8 Active set to launch in the coming months, and now the phone has been pictured for the first time on the Wireless Power Consortium’s website. WPC is a licensing body that ensures electronics with wireless charging capabilities comply with standards.

No information about the phone’s specs can be gleaned from the certification page, but the phone is expected to be mostly in line with the Galaxy S8 and S8+. What can be seen in the photo found on the WPC page is the phone’s face, which doesn’t feature curved edges or even an Infinity Display. These are both signature features of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, but Samsung undoubtedly had to ditch them in order to ruggedize the phone.

An image of the Galaxy S8 Active can be seen below, and the phone is expected to launch soon.