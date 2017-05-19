We dug through hundreds of paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free today, and we picked out the nine best ones. As always, these sales could each be over at any moment, so grab them while they’re still free to download — the first app on today’s list is normally $28! There are also still a few freebies in yesterday’s post if you want to go back in check them out.

These are paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app, you will be charged.

PostBot 3 for Instagram

Normally $27.99.

The Bot that tells you when to post to Instagram and what tags to use. Best hours of the day determined with intelligence, specifically for your audience. PostBot uses AI to provide hashtags that gives you the most likes, comments and followers. INTRODUCING most awaited, app that will completely revolutionize the way you post to Instagram! Do you want to build a great Instagram account?

Do you often plan to make few posts per day but forget?

Do you wonder when is the best times to post on instagram? And what are the most effective hashtags to use?

Then this is the perfect solution for you! PostBot will remind you when to make a new post. The app will analyze your Instagram and determine the best hours to post, specifically for your audience. It will detect the best time to upload on instagram for each day of week. If you are a business owner or social media manager who wants to schedule your posts on Instagram, this is the best tool for you. When we travel we all take a lot of pictures and we like to share them all on our IG profile, but if you post all of them at once, less people will see it. also your fans will easily get tired of you taking over their whole feed. Wise way is to spread the uploads to few days, Make few new posts per day on peak hours, when most of your audience are present online. PostBot helps you to do exactly that. FEATURES: + Reminder notifications

+ Up to 8 posts per day + List of Hashtags that gives you massive boost of exposure to your Instagram posts

+ Receive hundreds of likes, comments and new followers for free using hash tags picked by AI.

+ Bot will learn and determine best hashtags for you.

+ Copy top hashtags easily. + Tag Set Creator™

○ Create and copy set of hashtags that are relevant to your post.

○ Find relevent hashtags for hashtags

○ Create a tagset that suites your niche. + Likes and comments count predictor – Get predictions before posting.

+ For unlimited amount of instagram accounts

+ Separate analyzing for each day of week.

+ Analyses your account and gives personalized best post times.

+ Better engagement from your audience is Guaranteed

+ See and understand your posting habits

+ See best hours for all the days of the week

+ No ads

+ Developer support

Easy Spending

Normally $1.99.

Over a Million satisfied users agree that Easy Spending is the way to go easy on your spending, reduce debt, and grow your wealth. Easy Spending is an easy way to grow your wealth on a daily basis, by improving spending habits. Its excellent reports and spreadsheets saves lot of time during tax filing. The Easy Spending money tracker, is the most powerful and convenient daily money management App on the GO for iPhone and iPad, that neatly tracks all your cash flow between different accounts that you can budget, It is now, all the more secure, with the addition of Automatic Backup Service in addition to the free email backup. With this feature you never have to worry about losing valuable financial data, either through accidental deletion or change of device. You can restore it on any iOS device with this App installed. Comes with easy gestures with well spaced layouts and large fonts, for easy viewing and readability. Great for maintaining monthly recurring bills with reminders, it has the convenience of an Finance Tracker and BILL reminders at one place. HIGHLIGHTS @ Never loose your valuable financial data either with the free email backup or the All new Automatic Backup Service, (available as an In-App purchase) @ Excellent and seamless cloud sync of all your transaction data. (available as an In-App purchase) @ BILL Reminders. @ Recurring income/expense tracking @ MULTIPLE ACCOUNT(S) Summary in a single screen, and nice reports. $ Passcode LOCK. $ NOTIFICATIONS added to Default calendar for recurring transactions as an option. Using this option, NEVER forget to pay your BILL on time. $ See future bills/payments and income using, “UPCOMING TRANSACTIONS” view. $ Fast Search based on category and notes $ Allows transactions to be emailed as CSV, and also uploaded to your Google Drive account $ Store data for MANY MANY years $ Preview comments in History while drilling down the transactions. $ Use MULTIPLE accounts like Checking, Savings, Credit card, Cash flow, Mortgage accounts etc.

*** REPORTS *** $ Powerful reports, timeline reports $ Doughnut chart reports gives a clean break up of where your money is going. $ Email csv file of all your data for single or all of your accounts, saves a lot time during tax season. $ Upload csv file also to your Google Drive account — Automatic Backup Service —-

Automatic Backup Service is an auto-renewable In-App purchase that lets you take automatic backup without you having to do anything manually. Just keep using the App, and an automatic backup of all you data is safely stored either weekly or monthly. When you App is deleted by mistake or phone is replaced there is no hassle in getting your data back. This feature is offered as a free trial for one month, and the cost of subscription is $0.99 per month, after the trial period. It auto-renews every month until it is cancelled. This feature is also offered as an annual subscription with a cost of $7.99 per year, with a initial trial period of 1 month. It auto-renews every year until it is cancelled. Payment will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase, and account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period. Privacy policy and terms of use https://tektontek.com/termsofuse.php *** What our users say *** @ As a financial planner for 42 years this App is all you need. Its simple clean and to the point. If you think you need more than this, then you don’t get it.

– LouCFP @ Excellent

I am using this app to track our club income/expenses. So easy to use and to create reports then email to whoever needs a copy ! I love it !.

– i apple @ User Friendly Plus!

“I use this app every single day and is by far the most valuable app on my iPhone.” – John Fredrick NY

Brushstroke

Normally $3.99.

Turn your photos into paintings with Brushstroke. Brushstroke transforms your album photos and snaps into beautiful paintings in one touch. Edit, sign, and share your work on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Want your artwork printed? We’ve teamed up with CanvasPop to provide the best quality canvas prints available. Pick a frame and size, and you’ll have your masterpiece delivered and hanging on your wall in no time. For something extra special, try transforming your videos into incredible moving paintings at up to 4K resolution with Video Paintings. Features: • Automatically transform your photos into one of many painting styles

• Load photos from your Camera Roll and other Albums

• Take snaps and watch them transform instantly

• Experiment with different color palettes

• Adjust your painting to get just the right look

• Select from a variety of canvases and surfaces

• Sign your painting to personalize it

• Share your art on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

• Have your art printed and shipped right to your doorstep

• Transform your videos into art with Video Paintings (requires iPhone 5S, iPad Air, iPod touch 6 or later)

Office Story

Normally $3.99.

Try to turn a small garage start-up into a large company. Take strategic decisions, buy tables and table plants, hire and train people. Fulfill their wishes! Create mobile applications! “…this is a game that every iOS user should experience.” – 148Apps From the very beginning of the game you dive into the world of mobile development, where during the game you will get access to the analogues of modern mobile platforms. As in life, the market state is dynamic and constantly changing. New platforms come and old ones go. They just can’t withstand the competition. GAME FEATURES: ▶ 13 cities of the world

▶ The international labor market,

▶ The rich set of goals and objectives

▶ MyOS, Roboid, eyeOS, Doors and more

▶ The global result table

▶ The ability to share a screenshot of the game. ▶ Develop the best application: To create a real hit isn’t an easy task! You must take into account trends and popularity of platforms. You need to assemble a team of motivated professionals, to create a comfortable environment for its employees, and to earn an impeccable reputation. ▶ Conquer the World: As the game progresses you can move to a new city and country. Each location has its own labor market with its ethnic composition, professional level, and the cost of the employees. In some cities you can meet industry stars. However, as a rule, they are expensive and want a huge salary. ▶ Compete with people around the world: The game has a global table of results where you can compete with the world in three ways – by the quality of the project, by the team power and by revenues. The results are available for the day, week, and all time. Also, to date, the game has 20 achievements. Try to open them all! ▶ Share your achievements with your friends: Everyone decides for themselves as to whether his or her company is to be public or private. However, it seems to us that the country must know its heroes! For this purpose, the game developers have made it possible to show your friends your great offices and to share your success stories on Facebook. Build a business of your dreams!

Patternator Pattern Maker

Normally $2.99.

Selected for the AppStore Best of 2016! Create the world’s cutest phone case, designed by you. Pick from tons of cool designs, hundreds of beautiful background colors, and endless pattern options. Order your phone case today and get it to your doorstep in a blink. With Patternator you can: • Create the cutest phone case and be the only one in the whole universe to have it!

• Order your case with free worldwide shipping and get it to your doorstep in a blink

• Create a wallpaper: patterned backgrounds for iPhone

• Choose a pattern from tons of cool designs or from your photos

• Create your own stickers by easily cutting out your photos

• Select a background from a selection of automagically suggested colors, beautiful pastels and more

• Adjust the pattern’s scale, spacing, rotation and more using smart layouts and settings

• Share on Instagram, Tumblr, We Heart It and more

• Save your pattern in Ultra HD for amazing quality

• Save to your photos, dah :)

• Have fun! “This app is so cool and the quality of the cases is unbelievable! I love it!” – amanda03101991 “This app is my life! You can have so many different backgrounds and create your own phone case! It’s the best app I’ve ever had! <3” – Williki “What a great app! I’m having fun create patterns and making them my wallpaper or on a phone case!” – Bellerz12345678910

Stream

Normally $1.99.

Stream was created to give you a seamless listening, managing and syncing cloud music experience. It allows you to create a personal streaming service with cloud storage like Box, Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive and Yandex.Disk to save space on your device and have access to all of your music. How it works?

Upload all music to your favourite cloud storage then use Stream to connect and enjoy your music anywhere. Add your music to your device without iTunes, easy and fast using local WiFi transfer or download music to your iPhone to play it without internet (Offline mode). It’s a multi-cloud system therefore you can stream lists of music regardless where they are stored. Access your favourite music across all your devices: iPhone, iPad, iPod library, Box, Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, Yandex.Disk and your computer. Stream your music with in advanced and powerful media player.

App Features:

– Full iOS9, iPhone 6 and 6 Plus Support! Music player:

– Full featured media player

– Sleep timer

– Lock screen playback controls

– Background music playback

– Equalizer with BassBooster

– Over 20 realistic EQ presets

– Stylish audio Visualizer

– Fine scrubbing

– Album cover art Playlists:

– Create your own playlists Media Library:

– Import music from your iPod library

– Tabs for Songs, Albums, Artists Manager:

– Wi-Fi Transfer

– Download and upload music, pictures, archives from

– Box

– Dropbox

– Google Drive

– OneDrive

– Yandex.Disk

– Move, rename or delete tracks & songs

– Search by artist, title, album

– Create and manage folders

Sleep Note

Normally $0.99.

Alarm Clock, dream notes, timer, stopwatch, night clock – all this is Sleep Note. Now dream analysis by lunar cycles is an innovation in the world of alarm clocks. After waking up you have the opportunity to create short notes about dreams and keep your records chronology according to the lunar calendar. By analyzing the nature and theme of your dreams you can find a pattern of moon influence on your emotional state which provides you with a better understanding of your subconscious mind. Sleep Note includes a multiple alarm with all the features you need for a pleasant and secure awakening. We’ve endeavored to create for you a truly useful alarm clock with unique melodies which is able to detect the rising and setting of the sun automatically and the moon phase as well. Use Sleep Note as a bedside clock with a convenient function of screen brightness change with movement of one finger. Sleep Note is equipped with very flexible settings for each user and doesn’t leave anyone indifferent. By downloading the Sleep Note you additionally get a very beautiful and stylish timer with a stopwatch.

Listify

Normally $2.99.

Listify designed as a simple and elegant solution to all the lists you make. It’s uses are only limited by your imagination. With an emphasis on quick entry, a clean interface, as well as data that syncs to all your devices in real time, the app is simple but very powerful. Features: • Create colorful and fun lists

• Cloud syncing to all your devices

• A simple and clean interface

• Fast data entry

What could you use Listify for? Well here’s a list: • To do Lists

• Shopping Lists

• Packing Lists

• Inventories

• Bucket Lists

• Wish Lists

• Needed Items

• Projects

• Checklists

• Goals

• Outlines and Points to cover

• Places to visit

• Your Favorite Things

• And Much More!

Quick Up

Normally $0.99.

The best way to edit photos and videos from your Camera Roll for uploading to anywhere!

With Quick Up you can apply filters, add text, enhance images, draw and much more before sharing your images. How to use this amazing app:

1. Select photos or videos from your photo library.

2. Add text or emoji to your photos.

3. Add stickers and draw on your photos.

4. Save to your camera roll.

5. Upload anywhere.

